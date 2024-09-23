Edge AI Processor Market Was Valued At US$ 2,163.2 Million In 2023 And Is Projected To Hit US$ 9,891.5 Million By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global edge AI processor is expected to witness substantial growth, with its market size projected to surge from US$ 2,163.2 million in 2023 to US$ 9,891.5 million by 2032, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. This remarkable expansion is driven by increasing demand for low-latency processing, real-time decision-making capabilities, and the growing adoption of AI at the network's edge.The Request of this Sample Report Here-Edge AI processors are revolutionizing various industries by enabling faster processing of data closer to the source, reducing the need for cloud computing and enhancing the efficiency of applications such as autonomous vehicles, smart cities, industrial IoT, and healthcare devices. The rising focus on energy efficiency, privacy concerns, and the need for real-time insights is fueling the demand for edge AI processors globally.Market DynamicsDriver: Rapidly Expanding Data Generation is A Major Driver for the Edge AI Processor MarketThe escalating volume of data generated by various devices and applications serves as a fundamental driver for the global edge AI processor market. The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is a primary contributor to this surge in data. By 2025, it's estimated that there will be over 75 billion IoT devices worldwide, a massive increase from around 31 billion in 2020. This explosion in IoT deployment is generating an unprecedented amount of data, estimated to reach 79.4 zettabytes by 2025. The growing adoption of smart home devices is also a major factor. In 2020, the global smart home market is to be at $154 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% in the years to come. These smart home devices, including smart speakers, thermostats, and security cameras, contribute significantly to the data deluge.The rise in edge-based AI applications in industries such as automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing is further creating a need for localized, real-time data processing. The automotive sector alone, with its push towards autonomous vehicles, is expected to fuel considerable demand. The market for automotive AI, which was valued at around $2 billion in 2020, is expected to grow to over $14 billion by 2025. This burgeoning volume of data necessitates processing power closer to the source, driving the demand for edge AI processors. These processors are designed to handle vast amounts of data efficiently, reducing latency, and ensuring faster decision-making processes.Top Players in the Global Edge AI Processor Market.Advanced Micro Devices, Inc..Huawei Technologies.IBM.Intel Corporation.Hailo.NVIDIA Corporation.Mythic.MediaTek Inc..Graphcore.STMicroelectronics.Other Prominent CompaniesFor further inquiries, please contact:-Market Segmentation Overview:By Processor Type.Central Processing Unit (CPU).Graphics Processing Unit (GPU).Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA).Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)By Device Type.Consumer Devices.Enterprise DevicesBy Application.Robotics.Smartphones and Mobile Devices.Internet of Things (IoT) Devices.Smart Cameras and Surveillance Systems.Autonomous Vehicles.Industrial Automation.OthersBy End User.Consumer Electronics.Healthcare.Automotive.Retail.Security and Surveillance.Government.Agriculture.Others (Manufacturing, Construction, etc.)By Region.North AmericaoThe U.S.oCanadaoMexico.EuropeoWestern EuropeThe UKGermanyFranceItalySpainRest of Western EuropeoEastern EuropePolandRussiaRest of Eastern Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoAustralia & New ZealandoSouth KoreaoASEANoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa (MEA)oSaudi ArabiaoSouth AfricaoUAEoRest of MEA.South AmericaoArgentinaoBraziloRest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Aamir Beg

Astute Analytica

+1 888-429-6757

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.