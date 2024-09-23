Former Pro-Trump Artist Julian Raven Endorses Kamala Harris, Citing Integrity And Preservation Of Democracy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Martin LutherWASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a surprising turn of events, Julian Raven, a once-devoted Trump supporter and the artist behind the well-known pro-Trump painting“Unafraid and Unashamed,” has made headlines by announcing that he will be casting his vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. This unprecedented decision comes after Raven's years-long journey of disillusionment with Donald Trump and the broader MAGA movement. Raven, a deeply committed Christian and conservative, has publicly shared the emotional and moral struggles that led him to this political shift.Raven's announcement (read here) is a dramatic departure from the artist's past. In 2015, Raven was one of the earliest and most vocal Trump supporters , even creating a massive 7-by-15-foot painting of Trump in a symbolic gesture of admiration. However, in the wake of the January 6th insurrection, Raven began to grapple with the unsettling direction of the movement he once embraced. This press release highlights the intense personal transformation that led him to abandon Trump and the current state of conservative politics in favor of supporting Kamala Harris, a figure with whom he admits to having policy disagreements."Never could I have imagined crossing this Rubicon, but today, I have," says Raven, describing the profound change in his political beliefs. His decision to vote for Kamala Harris stems from what he describes as a deep disappointment and disgust with the lies, distortions, and manipulations perpetuated by the MAGA movement and its media allies. Raven points out that conservative voices, such as Sean Hannity and Mark Levin, played a key role in pushing dangerous election falsehoods and creating a culture of deception around Trump's presidency."I was unable to listen to those so-called 'conservative' propagandists," he writes, noting how the conservative media landscape had twisted facts to serve a power-hungry agenda. Raven grew increasingly disturbed by the blind loyalty to Trump, whom he now views as part of a“corrupt power grab,” rather than a righteous leader fulfilling the hopes of many American conservatives.Raven's shift in thinking was not sudden, but rather the culmination of years of frustration and moral reflection. By 2020, he had officially left the Republican Party, citing that the once-respected ideals of Lincoln and Reagan had been distorted beyond recognition.“The ground beneath my feet felt like something from Inception,” Raven says, describing how the Republican Party's principles of honesty, integrity, and biblical morality had been warped into a vulgar cult of personality, centered around Trump. The artist even renamed his famed pro-Trump painting“Rejected” to symbolize his own rejection of Trump's vision for America.In his endorsement of Kamala Harris, Raven emphasizes that his choice is driven by a desire to protect democratic principles, rather than policy agreement. He draws on historical examples, citing Martin Luther's famous words:“I would rather be ruled by a just Turk than by an unjust Christian.” For Raven, Harris represents a safeguard for the peaceful transfer of power-a fundamental value that he feels has been threatened by Trump and the MAGA movement.Raven's decision to back Harris echoes his respect for figures like Al Gore and Hillary Clinton, both of whom, despite their electoral losses, conceded for the sake of preserving democratic norms.“They did what was right for the country,” Raven says, contrasting their actions with Trump's refusal to accept his 2020 defeat. For Raven, the peaceful transfer of power is a cornerstone of America's democratic identity, and in this election, he believes Harris is the best candidate to uphold that tradition.While Raven disagrees with many of Harris's policies, he stresses that preserving democracy and the Constitution must take priority.“This is not about partisanship,” Raven states,“it's about preserving the republic itself.” He notes that while science provided a vaccine for the COVID pandemic, the political poison that has gripped the nation requires a different kind of remedy-one that involves protecting the democratic process through leaders who value truth and integrity.As the 2024 election looms, Raven's journey from Trump supporter to Kamala Harris voter offers a stark reflection of the internal divisions within the conservative movement. He expresses both hope and optimism that America can return to its foundational values by embracing leaders who prioritize democratic principles over power.

