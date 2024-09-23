Xeni Appoints Anand Palanisamy As Chief Technology Officer And Co-Founder

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Anand PalanisamyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Xeni Inc., the global white-label travel booking platform, today announced the appointment of Anand Palanisamy as Chief Officer and Co-Founder.Palanisamy brings over 20 years of experience in building SaaS platforms, frameworks, Application services and Cloud services. As CTO, he will focus on building Xeni services with simplified architecture to enhance reliability and reduce complexity. The new architecture will feature reduced platform cost and will serve both travel-selling customers and travel inventory providers.Drawing on his experience in building global scale critical services at PayPal and AWS, Palanisamy will help Xeni to create a more efficient, scalable platform designed for the next generation of travel technology . Palanisamy joins Xeni from Amazon Web Services (AWS) where he was responsible for delivering the Anycast initiative and led multiple services for CloudFront like Anti-DDoS, DNS, and Anomaly Detection and Remediation.He spent the bulk of his career at PayPal, where he built cloud teams to develop and migrate thousands of services from legacy infrastructure to private cloud. His work on the cloud launch helped PayPal save millions of dollars by eliminating expensive licenses, and provided PayPal developers with an AWS-like Cloud in PayPal's own data centers to serve mission critical payment processing workloads for millions of customers globally."I'm incredibly excited to leverage both my own experience in building global scale services and the recent technological advancements in AI technology to create world class travel selling and buying experiences," said Palanisamy.Sachin Narode, CEO of Xeni, said:“Anand and his team are true game changers for Xeni. The micro-services architecture they are building, coupled with decentralized technology for transaction settlement and AI for traveler assistance, will revolutionize the way travel experiences are delivered. Xeni is thrilled to be a pioneer in the next generation of travel technology.”About XeniXeni's white label platform is a B2B solution that powers subscribers to instantly resell travel online to their audiences. Subscribers can launch their own booking engine, complete with a full suite of bookable inventory at wholesale rates so the seller can earn commissions. Today, Xeni powers travel clubs, host agencies, independent travel agents, and travel influencers in over 70 countries around the world. Xeni also powers the travel platforms for global enterprises including super apps, payment gateways and event organizers. Xeni's infrastructure is built on the Hedera network. Every booking made across the Xeni platform is tracked, stored and settled on the decentralized ledger.Press contact: ...

