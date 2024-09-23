American Diversified Holdings Corporation (ADHC) To Acquire Glucoguard, AI Med Device For Managing Diabetic Patients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ADHC ACQUIRES GLUCOGUARD

DEL MAR, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC: ADHC) is pleased to announce the of GlucoGuard, a revolutionary AI-driven medical device from IMD Solutions, Phoenix, AZ. GlucoGuard is designed to address the critical challenge of managing nocturnal Hypoglycemia for patients, offering a breakthrough in non-invasive, continuous glucose monitoring and delivery.In addition to the acquisition, GlucoGuard's founder, Zachary Smith, BS/MS Biomedical Engineering (Arizona State University), will join ADHC's advisory board. Smith will work alongside Bill Colone, a renowned expert in biomedical solutions, to advance GlucoGuard's development and integration into ADHC's expanding healthcare technology portfolio.The terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed, but financing is expected to be non-dilutive.Transforming Diabetes ManagementZachary Smith commented, "ADHC provides the ideal platform for the commercialization of GlucoGuard. Both Bill and I are eager to bring this life-saving technology to market, helping millions of diabetic patients-both adults and children-better manage their glucose levels with greater safety and ease."Bill Colone added, "Hypoglycemia, particularly during sleep, is a persistent and dangerous issue for diabetic patients, often leading to serious consequences like the dreaded 'Death in Bed' syndrome. GlucoGuard's technology offers a game-changing solution to this pressing problem."Key Development PartnershipsThe GlucoGuard system is being developed in collaboration with three key partners:A leading U.S. research university.A highly respected biomedical and defense engineering firm.A top publicly traded company in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) sector.Further details on these collaborations will be disclosed soon.Cutting-Edge Technology for Unmet Medical NeedsGlucoGuard combines advanced engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), and mobile app-based monitoring to create an innovative solution for managing nocturnal Hypoglycemia. The GlucoGuard mouthpiece continuously monitors glucose levels during sleep and automatically administers glucose when hypoglycemic levels are detected. Sophisticated AI algorithms facilitate this process, ensuring effective glucose management without disturbing the patient's rest."The GlucoGuard invention is a significant leap forward in addressing one of the most dangerous complications of diabetes," said ADHC management. "We are thrilled to welcome Zachary Smith and his innovative team to ADHC, and we're committed to fast-tracking the development and commercialization of this much-needed technology."About Artificial Intelligence and Health CareA recent report from the Mayo Clinic identified three potential benefits of AI in healthcare:Improving outcomes for both patients and clinical teams.Lowering healthcare costs.Benefitting population health.From preventive screenings to diagnosis and treatment, AI is being used throughout the continuum of care today. Two examples are Preventive Health Care and Risk Assessment.Cancer Screenings that use radiology can leverage AI to help produce results faster. A noted example is analyzing kidney images in a laborious 45minute process. AI automated process can reduce this analysis to minutes, saving time, money and giving a more accurate diagnosis.Pre-diabetes patients with no notable symptoms can be screened using AI to determine which type of diabetes they are at risk for and begin preventative care.See AI in healthcare: The future of patient care and health management - Mayo Clinic PressAbout the Diabetes MarketThe diabetes market is poised for substantial growth, with the U.S. market valued at $28 billion, underscoring the vast potential for GlucoGuard's adoption.For more information on the $28 billion diabetes market, visit: United States Diabetes Market Report.The Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) sector, valued at $6.8 billion, further emphasizes the critical demand for advanced glucose management solutions.For details on the CGM market, visit: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market.Cannot view this image? Visit:About IMD Solutions, Inc.IMD Solutions, Inc. is a Nevada-based medical device company developing GlucoGuard, a patent-pending nocturnal glucose monitoring and delivery system for diabetic patients. The system helps prevent the dangerous effects of low blood sugar during sleep, including the potentially fatal "Death in Bed" phenomenon. Collaborating with a leading U.S. research university, a prominent biomedical engineering firm, and a major CGM company, IMD Solutions is at the forefront of diabetes management technology.For more information, visit: .Contact: Phone: 817-525-0057Email: ...About AMERICAN DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTC: "ADHC")Contact: ...Phone: 858-325-7098

