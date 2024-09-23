Samuel Drnda Launches Evaluation-Based Crypto Prop Trading Firm, Hyrotrader

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Prague, Czech Republic, 23rd September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Samuel Drnda, an accomplished tech entrepreneur and founder of HyroTrader, has launched his latest venture: a that offers experienced traders the opportunity to prove their skills through an innovative evaluation-based system.

Samuel Drnda, now 27, is quickly establishing himself as one of the visionary tech founders reshaping industries. With HyroTrader, his latest venture, Samuel aims to solve a pressing challenge for skilled traders: providing meaningful trading opportunities without the need to risk large amounts of personal capital.

A Serial Entrepreneur Turned Innovator in Crypto Trading

Samuel's entrepreneurial journey began early, mirroring the paths of some of the most successful tech founders. At just 20 years old, he co-developed an artificial intelligence and robotic process automation tool tailored for social media. His innovation rapidly attracted thousands of clients, showcasing his ability to spot market needs and build scalable solutions.

By the age of 22, Samuel had founded a performance marketing agency, specializing in fast-growing industries such as crypto, forex, gaming, and SaaS. Under his leadership, the agency grew to over 40 employees and generated millions in monthly revenue for its clients. Despite this success, Samuel realized he wanted to shift his focus from developing products for others to building something entirely his own.

Discovering a Passion for Crypto and Trading

Like many successful tech entrepreneurs, Samuel's next move came from following his passion. In 2022, at 24, he launched HyroTrade, a CFD crypto trading platform that quickly attracted over 3,000 users.

During this time, Samuel also gained valuable insights working as an arbitrage crypto trader at Golem Trading, a Prague-based traditional crypto trading firm. There, he learned from some of the brightest minds in the crypto industry and deepened his understanding of the market. Through these experiences, Samuel recognized the need for a platform that could empower talented crypto traders to prove themselves without having to risk large sums of their own money.

This realization led Samuel to pivot from HyroTrade and launch HyroTrader, an evaluation-based platform specifically designed for crypto traders. Drawing inspiration from the success of forex prop firms like FTMO, HyroTrader gives crypto traders a chance to demonstrate their skills and earn funded accounts through a structured evaluation process.

HyroTrader is also actively developing its own trading aggregator technology, connecting multiple trading exchanges. This will allow traders to manage multiple exchange accounts, view comprehensive trading statistics, and utilize HyroTrader as a versatile tool to assist with trading strategies.

Providing Simulated Capital, Creating Real Opportunities

HyroTrader offers traders the opportunity to access up to $200,000 in simulated capital through a two-step evaluation process. Rather than providing real capital from the outset, the platform enables traders to showcase their abilities in a low-risk environment. Traders who meet the platform's requirements-a 10% profit in the first stage, followed by a 5% gain in the second-qualify for a funded account, allowing them to retain 70-90% of the profits they generate.

In addition to the trading platform, HyroTrader has launched educational courses and crypto trading competitions , where traders can compete against each other to win prizes. The platform also offers an educational mentorship program , enabling traders to book consultations with experienced mentors, enhancing their skills and knowledge.

A Self-Funded Vision, Built on Independence

HyroTrader's growth has been entirely self-funded, with Samuel declining offers from external investors. He believes that maintaining full control and independence is key to ensuring that the platform remains focused on serving its users.

HyroTrader's future is rooted in being community-driven, with decisions guided by the needs and feedback of its traders rather than by outside investors. This reflects Samuel's long-term vision of HyroTrader as more than just a trading firm-it's a transparent, trader-first ecosystem that evolves alongside its user base.

Traders on HyroTrader will connect through their own verified accounts from multiple exchanges, ensuring that their trading activity is secure and legitimate.

Drawing Inspiration from Visionary Entrepreneurs

Samuel Drnda's career path echoes that of other tech visionaries who have disrupted industries by providing innovative solutions to existing market problems. His entrepreneurial journey-from developing AI tools to running a successful marketing agency, and now, transforming the crypto trading space-reflects a deep understanding of both business and technology.

Samuel's mission with HyroTrader is to create a platform that levels the playing field for traders worldwide. Much like how tech founders in other industries have democratized access to resources and opportunities, HyroTrader aims to offer traders the chance to prove their worth based on skill and strategy, not on how much capital they can afford to risk.

HyroTrader also plans to expand its reach into Asia and the Middle East , tapping into the rapidly growing markets in these regions, which boast millions of active traders and substantial trading volumes.

Positioned for Long-Term Success

In just 12 months since its August 2023 launch, HyroTrader has already gained over 3,800 traders and paid out more than $450,000 to successful traders. With a 51% month-on-month revenue growth and plans to support trading on the top 10 global crypto exchanges, HyroTrader is positioned for rapid expansion.

The firm's unique evaluation-based model, emphasis on transparency, and commitment to building a community-driven platform are all key factors positioning HyroTrader as a future leader in the crypto prop trading space. With millions of active crypto traders worldwide and only a small number of competitors, HyroTrader has the potential to disrupt the market in much the same way that tech founders in other industries have revolutionized theirs.

For more information about HyroTrader, visit HyroTrader's website .