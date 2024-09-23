Amb. Al-Najem Hails Kuwait's Participation In World Forum On Sustainable Transport 2024

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 23 (KUNA) - Kuwait's participation in the World Forum on Sustainable 2024 is a great opportunity to keep an eye on the opportunities, challenges and solutions to achieve sustainable transport goals, said Kuwaiti Ambassador to China Jassim Al-Najem on Monday.

The ambassador said that the of Public Works, Dr. Noura Al-Mishaan, will head Kuwait's delegation to the forum, noting that participation in such forums provides a great opportunity to communicate with international experts and enhance global cooperation.

Sustainable is an essential part and a vital component of achieving the United Nations 2030 Goals for Sustainable Development, he added.

The forum, which will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25th, will witness workshops and dialogue sessions on enhancing cooperation in governance, emergency response, and building international logistics supply chains, in addition to enhancing development projects supported by artificial intelligence in the transportation sector, enhancing the development of new energy, and accelerating the transition. (end)

