Ganja To Host Creative Evening Of People's Artist Shahnaz Hashimova

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will host a creative evening of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Shahnaz Hashimova on October 5, Azernews reports.

As part of the project, "Ganja and Ganja Residents", Shahnaz Hashimova will perform accompanied by the Goygol State Song and Dance Ensemble.

The concert program will feature compositions by Said Rustamov "Oxu gözəl", Nariman Azimov "Gözəl Gəncəm", Gabil Aliyev "İlk məhəbbətim", Adil Bayramov "Ceyran", Rakhib Shirinov "Azərbaycan", folk songs and other compositions, choreographic numbers.

Tickets can be purchased at the Philharmonic box office and online at iTicket .

