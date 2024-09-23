Ganja To Host Creative Evening Of People's Artist Shahnaz Hashimova
Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will host a creative evening of
People's Artist of Azerbaijan Shahnaz Hashimova on October 5,
Azernews reports.
As part of the project, "Ganja and Ganja Residents", Shahnaz
Hashimova will perform accompanied by the Goygol State Song and
Dance Ensemble.
The concert program will feature compositions by Said Rustamov
"Oxu gözəl", Nariman Azimov "Gözəl Gəncəm", Gabil Aliyev "İlk
məhəbbətim", Adil Bayramov "Ceyran", Rakhib Shirinov "Azərbaycan",
folk songs and other compositions, choreographic numbers.
Tickets can be purchased at the Philharmonic box office and
online at iTicket .
