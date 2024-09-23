Azerbaijan, Pakistan Strengthen Trade Ties: Ambassador Highlights Cooperation Opportunities
Date
9/23/2024 6:10:22 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, has
stressed the importance of enhancing trade and bilateral ties
between the two brotherly nations, Azernews
reports.
During his visit to Lahore, the capital of Punjab Province and
Pakistan's second-largest city, the Ambassador met with Punjab
Governor Salim Haider Khan and other senior officials. They
discussed strategies for strengthening trade and fostering deeper
relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.
Governor Khan commended the Ambassador's efforts in facilitating
direct flights between the two countries and promoting mutual
exports, while also highlighting various investment opportunities
in Pakistan.
During a state visit to Pakistan in July, Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev and his Pakistani counterpart signed 15 Memoranda of
Understanding (MoUs) and agreements aimed at bolstering cooperation
in areas such as trade, science and technology, tourism, air
services, and cultural exchanges.
The introduction of direct flights by AZAL and Pakistan
International Airlines between Baku, Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore
has opened new avenues for tourism, trade, and people-to-people
connections, further solidifying the partnership between Azerbaijan
and Pakistan.
MENAFN23092024000195011045ID1108703420
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.