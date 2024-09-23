Azerbaijan, Pakistan Strengthen Trade Ties: Ambassador Highlights Cooperation Opportunities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, has stressed the importance of enhancing trade and bilateral ties between the two brotherly nations, Azernews reports.

During his visit to Lahore, the capital of Punjab Province and Pakistan's second-largest city, the Ambassador met with Punjab Governor Salim Haider Khan and other senior officials. They discussed strategies for strengthening trade and fostering deeper relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

Governor Khan commended the Ambassador's efforts in facilitating direct flights between the two countries and promoting mutual exports, while also highlighting various investment opportunities in Pakistan.

During a state visit to Pakistan in July, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Pakistani counterpart signed 15 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements aimed at bolstering cooperation in areas such as trade, science and technology, tourism, air services, and cultural exchanges.

The introduction of direct flights by AZAL and Pakistan International Airlines between Baku, Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore has opened new avenues for tourism, trade, and people-to-people connections, further solidifying the partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.