President Ilham Aliyev: We Are Determined To Further Expand And Strengthen Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Relations
9/23/2024 6:10:22 AM
“Azerbaijan places great emphasis on its relations with Saudi
Arabia, with which it shares common religious and cultural roots.
The current level of our interstate relations is strengthened by
the deep mutual respect, and trust between our brotherly nations.
It is gratifying that our relations stemming from an unbreakable
will have developed comprehensively over the years to reach their
current level. I would like to particularly highlight your personal
contributions to strengthening Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia relations.
The Azerbaijani people will never forget Saudi Arabia's consistent
support for and fair position on our country's territorial
integrity, sovereignty, and inviolability of its internationally
recognized borders.
The high-level mutual understanding provides a solid foundation for
deepening our relations in various fields. The successful and
continuous energy cooperation remains one of the key pillars of our
relations with Saudi Arabia. We highly value the operations of
"ACWA Power," representing your country in Azerbaijan's alternative
and renewable energy sector. Our effective cooperation and mutual
support within international organizations are also important
elements of our relations,” the letter said.
The head of state expressed confidence that, based on mutual
trust and support, joint efforts to further the Azerbaijan-Saudi
Arabia partnership will continue consistently, in line with the
interests of the two states and peoples.
