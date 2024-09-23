Azerbaijani President: Plans Of Some Western Countries To Turn Armenia Against Us Are Obvious
9/23/2024 6:10:22 AM
“We are strengthening the conventional border because any
provocation can be expected from Armenia at any moment. The
Armenian side is getting extensively armed. At the same time, it
conducts military exercises with foreign countries and major
powers. Western countries are sending weapons and ammunition to
Armenia,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the first
session of the seventh convocation of the Milli Majlis, Azernews
reports.
“In other words, the plans of some Western countries to turn
Armenia against us are obvious. Of course, they are not interested
in the Armenian people. The Armenian people are just a tool in
their hands, a tool for keeping Azerbaijan under constant pressure,
using the territory of Armenia to create sources of threat for
Azerbaijan and other neighbours of Armenia, and thus securing their
own interests,” the President mentioned.
