Azerbaijani President: Plans Of Some Western Countries To Turn Armenia Against Us Are Obvious

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We are strengthening the conventional border because any provocation can be expected from Armenia at any moment. The Armenian side is getting extensively armed. At the same time, it conducts military exercises with foreign countries and major powers. Western countries are sending weapons and ammunition to Armenia,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the first session of the seventh convocation of the Milli Majlis, Azernews reports.

“In other words, the plans of some Western countries to turn Armenia against us are obvious. Of course, they are not interested in the Armenian people. The Armenian people are just a tool in their hands, a tool for keeping Azerbaijan under constant pressure, using the territory of Armenia to create sources of threat for Azerbaijan and other neighbours of Armenia, and thus securing their own interests,” the President mentioned.