Russian Forces Strike Staryi Saltiv In Kharkiv Region, Three Police Officers Wounded
9/23/2024 6:10:04 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces early on Monday attacked the village of Staryi Saltiv, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, injuring three Police officers.
Volodymyr Tymoshko, head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, told this to Suspilne , according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
"At 08:15, the enemy launched strikes on the village of Staryi Saltiv, wounding three police officers. One is in a mild condition, one is in a fair condition, and one is in a serious condition. Doctors are fighting for the life of a police officer," Tymoshko said.
He said that law enforcement officers had come under cluster munition fire.
"According to preliminary reports, a Tornado-S [was used]. They were scattered around the village. A significant number of civilians live there," Tymoshko said.
