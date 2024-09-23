GCC: Coordination Meeting Aims To Synchronize Gulf Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, stated that the coordination meeting between Gulf Foreign Ministers aims to synchronize efforts on regional and international issues.

The General Secretariat, in a statement, mentioned that the meeting was held on sidelines of UNGA 79th session at the Qatari permanent delegation to UN headquarters in New York.

Al-Budaiwi added that meeting included exchanging perspectives on strategic relations and dialogue between member states and global coalitions and discussed regional and international developments.

Gulf bloc countries play a vital role in UN, as the latter became largely reliant on gulf efforts and initiatives, stated Al-Budaiwi adding that this makes gulf countries a main partner for cooperation and strategic partnerships.

Member states are working continuously to expand international relations, achieve common interests and guarantee international peace and security, he affirmed.

Chairing the meeting was Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. (end)

