Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 38, 2024

Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors. The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation). The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation. Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares): Weighted average price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): September 16, 2024 54,000 323.9593 17,493,802 September 17, 2024 54,000 319.9618 17,277,937 September 18, 2024 54,000 318.2174 17,183,740 September 19, 2024 54,000 318.0534 17,174,884 September 20, 2024 54,000 314.6163 16,989,280 Total accumulated during week 38, 2024 270,000 318.9616 86,119,643 Total accumulated during the buyback program 3,726,000 297.0050 1,106,640,569

All purchases were conducted on

Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on September 20, 2024, to 3,726,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,412,986 Class A shares and 641,929,503 Class B shares.



The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

