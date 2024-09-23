(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Warfare Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Focus on Reducing Human Casualties and Enhancing Soldier Safety is Driving the Global Market

One of the primary motivations behind the development and deployment of robotic warfare systems is the reduction of human casualties and the enhancement of soldier safety. By deploying robots in high-risk missions, such as bomb disposal, reconnaissance in hostile territories, and direct combat engagements, militaries can minimise the exposure of personnel to life-threatening situations.

For instance, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) robots are widely used to neutralise improvised explosive devices (IEDs), protecting soldiers from potential harm. The focus on soldier safety and the ethical considerations associated with warfare are driving the adoption of robotic systems in military operations.

Ethical Concerns and International Advocacy Against Autonomous Weapons

The rise of autonomous weapons in the robotics warfare market has sparked significant ethical concerns and international advocacy against their use. Many critics argue that these weapons could operate without adequate human oversight, potentially leading to unintended casualties and escalations in conflict.

Organizations such as the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots and Human Rights Watch are actively campaigning for international treaties to ban or regulate autonomous weapons systems. These ethical debates and advocacy efforts are influencing regulatory environments and public opinion, potentially restraining market growth and affecting the adoption of autonomous warfare technologies.

On November 1, 2023, The First Committee approved a new resolution on lethal autonomous weapons, emphasizing that algorithms should not control decisions involving killing. Egypt highlighted the necessity of human responsibility in the use of lethal force. The resolution, approved by 164 votes, urges international action to address the challenges posed by autonomous weapons systems and their potential impact on global security.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors



Growing Use of Robotics Surveillance in Counter-Terrorism Operations

Rising Need to Reduce the Threat to Human Personnel Driving the Robotics Market Increasing Substantial Investments in Drone Manufacturing Driving the Market Growth

Market Restraining Factors



High Cost of Robotics Warfare Systems Restrain Market Growth Ethical Concerns and International Advocacy Against Autonomous Weapons

Market Opportunities



Technological Advancement in Robotics Warfare

Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players Driving Opportunities Expansion of Market in New Geographical Location and Launch of New Products

Supply Chain Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Emerging Markets and Megatrends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

Leading Companies



AeroVironment, Inc

BAE Systems plc

Elbit Systems Ltd

General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Textron Inc

Thales Group The Boeing Company

Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology



Autonomous Systems

Semi-Autonomous Systems Remote-Controlled Systems

By End-user



Defense Forces

Law Enforcement

Homeland Security Other End-Users

By Application



Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Combat & Operations

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

Logistics & Support Search and Rescue

By Type



Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

Autonomous Tanks

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs)

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Other Types

North America



U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Rest of Latin America

MEA



GCC

South Africa Rest of MEA

Companies Featured



AeroVironment, Inc

BAE Systems plc

Elbit Systems Ltd

General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Textron Inc

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

