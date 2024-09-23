Latin America's B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Snapshot - 80% Of B2B Transactions In Latin America Occur Online In 2024
Date
9/23/2024 6:01:29 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Snapshot of Latin America's B2B e-commerce Marketplaces 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
By 2024, 80% of B2B transactions in Latin America are expected to occur online
Latin American B2B Marketplaces Drive Digitalization: Tech Progress and market Growth
B2B e-commerce in Latin America is set for major growth, with online transactions expected to lead by 2024. AI and automation are accelerating digital transactions, with platforms like BEES offering advanced tools for inventory and order management. Over 30% of millennial buyers now prefer digital interactions. Companies like Infracommerce are improving efficiency to meet modern buyer expectations.
B2B Marketplaces Strengthen SMEs in Latin America
B2B platforms are opening new markets and improving operations for SMEs. For example, Sooper, a Brazilian marketplace, provides credit and next-day delivery, helping SMEs manage inventory and cut costs.
Players: Challenges and Growth Potential
Although there are challenges such as economic volatility and infrastructure limitations, innovation continues to drive progress. Investments from companies like ABSeed and NXTP are fueling the development of digital marketplace solutions. Platforms like Meru and are expanding, highlighting the region's potential for continued digital growth.
Questions Covered:
What is driving the growth of B2B E-Commerce in Latin America by 2024? What challenges are affecting the growth of B2B E-Commerce in Latin America? How are B2B marketplaces helping businesses in Latin America? By 2024, what percentage of B2B transactions in Latin America is expected to be online? How are millennials influencing the adoption of digital tools in B2B transactions in Latin America?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Takeaways
2. Management Summary
3. Latin America B2B E-Commerce Marketplace
3.1. Regional
Overview of B2B E-Commerce Trends, August 2024 Overview of B2B Marketplaces, August 2024 Overview of Selected B2B Platforms, September 2024 Profile of B2B Marketplace Amazon Business, September 2024 Profile of B2B Marketplace EC21, September 2024 Profile of B2B Marketplace ECVV, September 2024 Profile of B2B Marketplace Nocnoc, September 2024 Profile of B2B Marketplace SeeBiz, September 2024 Profile of B2B Marketplace Truora, September 2024 Profile of B2B Marketplace Meru, September 2024 Profile of B2B Marketplace Sooper, September 2024 Profile of B2B Marketplace ZAX, September 2024
3.2. Brazil
Overview of Top 10 B2B Marketplaces Expected to Dominate in 2024, April 2024
Company Coverage:
ABSeed Alibaba Ali Express Amazon Business DH Gate eBay EC Plaza EC 21 ECVV eWorldTrade Giga Cloud Global Sources Made in China Meru Nocnoc NXTP SeeBiz Scooper Zax
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN23092024004107003653ID1108703366
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.