Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S
Date
9/23/2024 5:31:20 AM
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
| Executive Management
23 September 2024
Company Announcement No 69/2024
Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S
Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as of Friday 20 September 2024. Please find the data in the attached file.
The information will also be available on .
Yours sincerely
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.
