The global for Public Warehousing was estimated at US$187.2 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$243.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers and forecasts.

The growth in the public warehousing market is driven by several factors. The rapid expansion of and the increasing complexity of supply chains are major drivers, as businesses seek flexible and scalable storage solutions to meet fluctuating demand. Technological advancements in warehouse management and automation are also contributing to market growth by improving efficiency and reducing operational costs. The rise of omnichannel retailing, which requires seamless integration of online and offline sales channels, has further increased the demand for sophisticated warehousing solutions. Additionally, the globalization of trade and the need for efficient distribution networks are driving the adoption of public warehousing services. These factors, combined with the ongoing trend towards outsourcing logistics functions to specialized providers, are expected to sustain the growth of the public warehousing market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $51.0 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.1% CAGR to reach $50.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Complexity of Supply Chains

Advances in Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

Growth of E-commerce and Omnichannel Retailing

Rising Demand for Flexible Storage Solutions

Expansion of Cold Chain Warehousing

Development of Automated and Robotic Systems

Integration of IoT and Real-Time Monitoring

Regulatory Standards and Compliance Requirements

Growth of Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Providers

Challenges in Warehouse Space Utilization

Increasing Focus on Sustainability and Green Warehousing

Trends in Consumer Demand for Faster Delivery

Investment and Funding Trends in Warehousing Infrastructure

Growth of Urban and Last-Mile Warehousing

Rising Importance of Data Analytics and AI in Warehousing Expansion of Public Warehousing in Emerging Markets

Agility Public Warehousing Company

CEVA Logistics

CWI Logistics

DHL International

GEODIS

Kenco

LEGACY Supply Chain Services

NFI Industries

Palisades Logistics

Penske Logistics

PiVAL International

Ryder System

States Logistics Services

The Junction Wincanton

