(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Units of the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the of Ukraine broke through another section of the Ukrainian-Russian border in Kursk region.

The Ukrainian Air Assault Forces command reported this on and released the video, Ukrinform saw.

This has been the second successful attempt to break through the Russian border since the beginning of the operation in Russia's Kursk region, the paratroopers noted.

"The shows how passages are made in engineering barriers, how air assault units enter into the enemy's territory and the first battles in the border strip, where the Ukrainian tanks "dismantle" the enemy's stronghold," the message reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the American weekly The New Yorker said that the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk region has already brought certain results, one of which is to reveal to Russians the true attitude of their president, Volodymyr Putin, towards his own people.