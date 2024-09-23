New Mygov App Offers Digital Access To Government Services With SIMA Signature
9/23/2024 5:18:21 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Access to the mobile application "mygov" has been established
using the SIMA new generation digital signature developed by
"AzInTelecom" LLC under the Ministry of Digital Development and
Transport, Azernews reports.
Citizens can access information on various state institutions by
logging into the "mygov" platform through the "digital"
single login system.
The "mygov" digital government platform, presented by the Agency
for Innovation and Digital Development, offers access to over 40
types of digital data, including work and residence information,
family composition, property records, diplomas, mobile numbers,
fines, powers of attorney, and digital documents such as identity
cards, marriage, birth, and death certificates. Citizens can share
these digital documents and information in the form of a QR code or
PDF.
Thanks to the application, citizens can control the use of their
personal data by institutions. Additionally, during significant
life events such as starting a family, becoming a parent, or the
death of a family member, necessary government services are
provided through "mygov."
To obtain a "SIMA Signature," users need only to download the
corresponding mobile application. The app is free for citizens.
More detailed information about the SIMA new generation digital
signature can be found on the website or by contacting
the "157" Call Center.
