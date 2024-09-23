New Mygov App Offers Digital Access To Government Services With SIMA Signature

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Access to the mobile application "mygov" has been established using the SIMA new generation digital signature developed by "AzInTelecom" LLC under the of Digital Development and Transport, Azernews reports.

Citizens can access information on various state institutions by logging into the "mygov" through the "digital" single login system.

The "mygov" digital platform, presented by the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development, offers access to over 40 types of digital data, including work and residence information, family composition, property records, diplomas, mobile numbers, fines, powers of attorney, and digital documents such as identity cards, marriage, birth, and death certificates. Citizens can share these digital documents and information in the form of a QR code or PDF.

Thanks to the application, citizens can control the use of their personal data by institutions. Additionally, during significant life events such as starting a family, becoming a parent, or the death of a family member, necessary government services are provided through "mygov."

To obtain a "SIMA Signature," users need only to download the corresponding mobile application. The app is free for citizens.

More detailed information about the SIMA new generation digital signature can be found on the website or by contacting the "157" Call Center.