First Session Of Seventh Convocation Of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Starts - President Ilham Aliyev Attends Session
Date
9/23/2024 5:18:21 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The first session of the seventh convocation of the Milli Majlis
of the Republic of Azerbaijan is currently underway,
Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is
participating in the session.
MENAFN23092024000195011045ID1108703257
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.