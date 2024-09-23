عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
First Session Of Seventh Convocation Of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Starts - President Ilham Aliyev Attends Session

First Session Of Seventh Convocation Of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Starts - President Ilham Aliyev Attends Session


9/23/2024 5:18:21 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first session of the seventh convocation of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan is currently underway, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is participating in the session.

MENAFN23092024000195011045ID1108703257


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search