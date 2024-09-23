QC Discusses Commercial Cooperation With Rajasthan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Chamber (QC) recently hosted a high-level Indian delegation led by the of Trade and of the of Rajasthan, H E Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, First Vice-Chairman of the Qatar Chamber, met with the delegation in the presence of the Indian Ambassador to Qatar, H E Vipul.

The meeting explored enhancing cooperation between Qatar and Rajasthan, establishing joint projects and alliances, and exploring opportunities in both regions.

Speaking at the meeting, Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari praised the close relations between Qatar, especially in the economic and commercial aspects.

He emphasized that Qatari business owners are eager to explore the opportunities galore in India, especially in Rajasthan.

Al Kuwari also noted that there are numerous Qatari investments in Rajasthan across various sectors, including real estate and tourism.

He assured that the Chamber encourages Qatari investors to form joint ventures with their Indian counterparts.

Further, he also called on Indian businessmen to invest in Qatar and benefit from its advanced infrastructure, leading legislation, and attractive investment incentives.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of Trade and Industry of the Rajasthan State expressed the keenness of Rajasthani business sectors to enhance cooperation with the Qatari private sector.

He highlighted that Rajasthan is an attractive destination for investment in sectors such as real estate, tourism, hospitality, renewable energy, IT, entrepreneurship, and more.

The Indian Minister invited Qatar Chamber members and Qatari business owners to visit Rajasthan to explore these opportunities, emphasizing that it highly welcomes Qatari investments.