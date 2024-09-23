QC Holds Training On Regulatory Compliance, Impact On Governance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Chamber (QC), in cooperation with Al Rowad Training Centre, recently organised a training course titled 'Regulatory Compliance' with the participation of numerous specialists and experts in the fields of compliance, audit, law, insurance, telecommunications and others.

The two-day program discussed several topics, including the definition of compliance, its origins, principles, fundamentals, objectives, and supporting laws and legislations.

The program also examined the importance of regulatory compliance, which involves monitoring the extent to which institutions and individuals adhere to the systems and regulations issued by the relevant legislative authorities, whether at the local or global level.

The course was delivered by Dr Nashat Jaber, an international expert, who said that compliance is one of the most significant tools that countries and institutions rely on for governance, management, and mitigating risks relating to suspicious transactions and practices.

He emphasised that failing to avoid these risks can result in significant losses and challenges, ultimately impacting the reputation, credibility, income, and operations of these institutions.

Dr Jaber also noted that Qatar and its legislative and regulatory authorities place special emphasis on compliance to achieve the highest levels of security, in line with international standards and Qatar National Vision 2030.

At the conclusion of the program, participants were awarded certificates of participation.

They expressed their appreciation for the course, praising both its organisation and the outcomes achieved.