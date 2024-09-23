Gold Hits Record High In Spot Transactions
Date
9/23/2024 5:16:46 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Singapore: Gold prices rose to record highs Monday, amid signs in the market that more interest rate cuts are on the horizon, in addition to traders exploiting the momentum generated by the federal Reserves decision to cut US interest rates.
Spot gold rose to $2,625.71 per ounce, while US gold futures fell 0.1% to $2,643.90.
The US Fed began easing monetary policy with a half-percentage-point rate cut on Wednesday, forecasting a further half-point reduction by year-end, a full point next year, and an additional half-point in 2026.
Spot silver was down 0.2% to $31.06 per ounce, platinum fell 0.8% to $967.81 and palladium shed 1.3% to $1,053.67.
MENAFN23092024000063011010ID1108703243
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.