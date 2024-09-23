Impressive Al Wakrah Overpower Al Rayyan Msakani's Last-Gasp Strike Rescues Al Arabi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Strikes from Gelson Dala and Ricardo Gomes in the first half coupled with exceptional goalkeeping by Mohammed Albakri yesterday propelled Al Wakrah to a crucial 2-0 victory over Al Rayyan in the Ooredoo Stars League (OSL).

Also yesterday, Youssef Msakani's last-gasp goal rescued Al Arabi as they snatched a point after a thrilling 3-3 draw against Al Ahli, who stayed second with 11 points – four points behind leaders Al Duhail, while Al Gharafa recorded a 3-1 win over Qatar SC climbing to fourth in the standings with eight points, leading Al Wakrah on a superior goal difference.

In what was coach Ali Rahma Al Marri's first match on his return to Al Wakrah after he replaced Spaniard Miguel Angel, the Blue Wave were impressive displaying all-round performance throughout the match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

They kicked off the game with high energy as Gelson Dala opened the scoring in eighth minute, unleashing a powerful shot from around 10 yards outside the box to beat goalkeeper Samy Beldi and give his team an early lead.

Al Rayyan struggled to find rhythm with Roger Guedes making their first attempt in 25th minute. However, his effort, after receiving a pass from Gabriel Pereira on the right, was off target from a difficult angle.

Al Rayyan tried to apply more pressure, but Achraf Bencharki's strike after the half-hour mark was comfortably saved by Albakri.

The Blue Wave then doubled their advantage through Gomes, who connected a brilliant cross from Abdelkarim Hassan with his header bouncing into the far corner in 36th minute.

Just before the break, Guedes had another chance from outside the box, but his shot was again off target as Al Rayyan were left with much to do in the second half.

The Lions returned as a much better side but they did not succeed in breaking Al Wakrah's strong defense led by Albakri, who made phenomenal saves throughout the final session.

Al Rayyan, who had just one shot on target in the first half, made multiple attempts but found Albakri obstacle in each of their efforts.

The Al Wakrah goalkeeper's finest save came from Mahmoud Ahmed Hassan's powerful free kick as he dove on his left to keep the ball away.

Albakri maintained his top show until the final whistle also blocking substitute Ahmed Al Rawi's shot late in the match to keep the lead intact.

Al Rayyan, who have six points from five matches, slipped to eighth on the points table.

At the Al Thumama Stadium, Msakani scored the equaliser in sixth minute of stoppage time with his right-footed shot finding the net despite taking a touch of goalkeeper Marwan Badreldin's hand and the left post.

Earlier, Sekou Yansane converted a penalty to take Al Ahli into lead in the ninth minute before Ahmed Alaaeldin struck a brace to gain lead for Al Arabi, who were also under a new coach in Anthony Hudson.

The Qatari international fired the leveler in a 39th minute spot kick before scoring his second goal in 65th minute.

But Julian Draxler's strikes in 76th and 90th minutes took Al Ahli ahead again before Msakani wrapped up the entertaining clash with a last-gasp goal.

Al Arabi remained winless in the OSL with their fourth draw from five games, still reeling at ninth in the standings with four points.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Al Ganehi scored the opener for Al Gharafa in 10th minute before Yacine Brahimi doubled the advantage with a spot kick at half-hour mark at Khalifa International Stadium.

After Sebastian Soria pulled one back for Qatar SC three minutes before the break, Joselu sealed victory for the Cheetahs in 72nd minute, leaving their opponents languishing at 11th place just above bottom-placed Al Shahania.