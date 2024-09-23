Cyber Warfare Industry Research Report 2024-2034: Startups Introduce Cutting-Edge Solutions To Disrupt The $65+ Billion Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyber Warfare Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cyber Warfare Market will surpass US$65.9 billion in 2024 with strong revenue growth projected through to 2034

The cyber warfare market is predominantly driven by the rising incidence and sophistication of cyberattacks aimed at critical infrastructure and governmental bodies. With increased digitalisation across various sectors and the proliferation of IoT devices, the attack surface has widened, necessitating the implementation of robust cybersecurity measures. Additionally, government initiatives to enhance national security, coupled with escalating geopolitical tensions and state-sponsored cyber activities, are further propelling market growth.

There are significant opportunities in the development of advanced cybersecurity solutions, such as AI-driven threat detection and response systems, and blockchain technology for secure transactions. Increased collaboration between governments and private sectors to improve cyber defence capabilities also presents lucrative prospects. Moreover, the burgeoning need for cybersecurity services in emerging economies, driven by their rapid digital transformation, offers substantial market potential.

However, the cyber warfare market faces several challenges, including the high cost of implementing advanced cybersecurity solutions and the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. Rapid technological advancements can render existing solutions obsolete, necessitating continuous innovation and adaptation. Additionally, regulatory complexities and compliance issues across different regions pose significant hurdles for market participants.

The cyber warfare market is highly competitive, with major players such as Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, and BAE Systems leading the charge. These companies focus on continuous innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position. Emerging players and startups also contribute to the competitive dynamics by introducing cutting-edge technologies and niche solutions tailored to specific cybersecurity needs.

Key Questions Answered



How is the cyber warfare market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the cyber warfare market?

How will each cyber warfare submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2034?

How will the market shares for each cyber warfare submarket develop from 2024 to 2034?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2034?

Will leading cyber warfare markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2034 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2034?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the cyber warfare projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2034? What are the implications of cyber warfare projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the cyber warfare market?

Where is the cyber warfare market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines? What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

You need to discover how this will impact the cyber warfare market today, and over the next 10 years:



This 405-page report provides 117 tables and 208 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them - NOW.

It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth. It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising cyber warfare prices and recent developments.

Market Overview

Market Driving Factors



Rise in Cyber Attacks on Defence and Government Bodies Driving the Market Growth

Protection of Sensitive Data from Breaches Driving Market Growth The Rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Driving the Market Growth

Market Restraining Factors



Increasing Reliance on Modern Software Increases the Vulnerability of Computers to Cyberattacks Lack of Budget Among SMEs and Start-Ups in Developing Economies

Market Opportunities



Integration of Technologies Such as the Internet of Things (IOT), Machine Learning, and Cloud to Drive the Market Growth

Regulation and Government Friendly Policy Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players Presents Opportunities for the Market

Regulatory Framework

Emerging Markets and Megatrends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

Leading Companies



Airbus SE

BAE Systems plc

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

DXC Technology Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Segments Covered in the Report

Type



Defensive Cyber Warfare Offensive Cyber Warfare

Solution



Cybersecurity Solutions

Cyber Weapons Other Solutions

Cyber Weapons



Malware

Denial of Service (DoS) Attacks

Phishing Attacks Zero-day Exploits

Cybersecurity Solutions



Intrusion Detection Systems

Firewalls

Encryption

Data Loss Prevention Other Cybersecurity Solutions

Application



Government and Defence

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities Other Applications

North America



U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Rest of Latin America

MEA



GCC

South Africa Rest of MEA

Companies Featured



Airbus SE

BAE Systems plc

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

DXC Technology Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Angara Technologies Group

Bell Textron Inc.

Boeing

Clavister

Cloudflare, Inc.

CyCognito

Digital Security

Doctor Web

DSI Datensicherheit GmbH (DSI DS)

Echelon

EDGE

Federal Security Service (FSB)

Gazinformservice

Group-IB

Hanwha Defence Australia

InfoWatch

Inoventica

Jet Infosystems

Kaspersky Lab

LIG Nex1

Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU)

MaxPatrol

NASA

National Innovation Centre for Data

Nexor

NVIDIA

Penten

Positive Technologies

Proximus

Red Hat

Rostelecom-Solar

RTK Information Security

R-Vision

Sberbank Cyber Security

SearchInform

Security Code

Siemens Digital Industries

Softline

Solar Security

SpiderOak

STC Infosec

Trenton Systems

Voyager Space

Yandex Security

China's Ministry of Public Security

Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE)

Cybersecurity Forum Institute

Cybersecurity Fusion Centre

CymruSOC

DDoS

Federal Security Service (FSB)

Institute of Information Security Issues (IISI)

Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU)

National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents (NKTsKI)

Russian Association for Networks and Services (RANS)

Russian Federal Service for Technical and Export Control (FSTEK)

Russian Information Security Association (RISA)

Russian Ministry of Defence

Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media

Russian State Corporation for Assistance to Development, Production and Export of Advanced Technology Industrial Product (Rostec)

Security Operation Center (SOC)

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS)

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (Cyber Centre)

the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

the Federal Security Service (FSB)

The German Intelligence Agency

The Government of Canada

the Hospital Clinic de Barcelona

the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU)

The Spanish National Police

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)

The UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) The University Grants Commission (UGC)

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900