Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Foreign Minister Of Peru

New York: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Peru HE Elmer Schialer Salcedo on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, as well as a number of regional and international issues of common interest.