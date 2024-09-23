Biomed Industries Unveils Novel Quadruple Receptor Agonist For Weight Loss At International Obesity Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of BiomedSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Biomed Industries, Inc ., a leading biopharmaceutical company, announces a major breakthrough in obesity treatment with the introduction of NA-931, a novel quadruple receptor agonist targeting IGF-1, GLP-1 GIP, and Glucagon. This innovative therapy represents significant advancement in weight loss, offering key advantages over current medications that primarily focus on GLP-1 or dual receptor GLP-1 and GIP combinations.Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of Biomed Industries, will deliver a keynote presentation titled "NA-931: A Novel Quadruple IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP, and Glucagon Receptor Agonist Reduces Body Weight Without Muscle Loss" at the International Conference on Obesity and Weight Management, which will take place in Las Vegas on October 16-17, 2024.Obesity, a chronic disease affecting approximately 650 million people worldwide, is characterized by excess adiposity that impairs health and results from a complex interplay of genetic, behavioral, and social factors. Current treatments often target only a subset of obesity's underlying causes, leaving room for improved, multi-faceted approaches.NA-931, developed for oral administration, is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that NA-931 can lead to substantial body weight reduction of up to 26% (p<0.0001) along with significant reductions in plasma glucose (23%) and plasma triglycerides (34%, p<0.003 for each). Unlike many existing therapies, NA-931 not only promotes weight loss but also preserves muscle mass, while showing a lower incidence of adverse effects typically associated with current obesity treatments.The quadruple action mechanism of NA-931 harnesses the combined effects of Insulin-like Growth Factor 1 (IGF-1), which plays a pivotal role in fuel metabolism and body composition regulation. The additional roles of GIP, GLP-1, and Glucagon make NA-931 effective in promoting weight loss, particularly in non-diabetic patients with obesity, when used alongside diet and exercise. Furthermore, IGF-1 helps modulate glucagon secretion by inhibiting low glucose-induced glucagon expression, adding another layer of metabolic control.“We've achieved a significant breakthrough by harnessing the synergistic actions of four key growth hormone receptors and their agonists. This has resulted in remarkable outcomes for obesity treatment with NA-931,” said Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, Chairman and CEO of Biomed Industries.“We identified the fourth receptor agonist that regulates the homeostasis of GLP-1, GIP, and Glucagon receptors. This quadruple-pathway approach not only provides a superior method for treating obesity but also preserves muscle mass, all while minimizing the serious side effects often associated with current treatments.”About Biomed Industries, Inc.:Biomed Industries, Inc. is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs. The company's innovative research platform has led to the development of treatments for conditions including Alzheimer's disease, ALS, Traumatic Brain Injury, Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Diabetes, Obesity, MASH, Stroke, and rare diseases such as Rett Syndrome.For more information, visit our official website :CONTACTMichael WillisBiomed Industries, Inc.San Jose, CA 95131 USATel: 800-824-5135Email: ...Website: []( )

