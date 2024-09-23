Kuwait's Amb. In Riyadh Congratulates Saudi Arabia On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad congratulated on Monday Saudi Arabia on their National Day, wishing them further progress and prosperity.

In a statement to KUNA, he congratulated the Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the and Prime Mohammad Bin Salman and the Saudi people on this special occasion.

He added that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait hold a strong historical brotherly relation in every field, praising the continuous support and role of the Kingdom with everything that concerns Kuwait.

Sheikh Sabah wished the two countries peace and stability, under the leaderships of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and King Salman Bin Abdulaziz. (end)

