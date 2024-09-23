Kuwait's Amb. In Riyadh Congratulates Saudi Arabia On Nat'l Day
Date
9/23/2024 5:14:13 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RIYADH, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's ambassador to Saudi Arabia sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah congratulated on Monday Saudi Arabia on their National Day, wishing them further progress and prosperity.
In a statement to KUNA, he congratulated the Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the crown prince and Prime Minister Mohammad Bin Salman and the Saudi people on this special occasion.
He added that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait hold a strong historical brotherly relation in every field, praising the continuous support and role of the Kingdom with everything that concerns Kuwait.
Sheikh Sabah wished the two countries peace and stability, under the leaderships of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and King Salman Bin Abdulaziz. (end)
kns
MENAFN23092024000071011013ID1108703141
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.