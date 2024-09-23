Brunch & Craft Your Own Jewelry: Hotel Indigo's Interactive Art Brunch Experience
Date
9/23/2024 5:11:16 AM
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) September 23, 2024- Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown invites you to Brunch & Art, an immersive experience that blends culinary delights with artistic expression on September 28, 2024 . This unique event offers guests the opportunity to enjoy a sumptuous brunch while unleashing their creativity through a hands-on jewelry-making workshop.
Inspired by the beauty of flowers and nature, participants will craft personalized jewelry using resin, creating one-of-a-kind pieces under expert guidance. Set in the vibrant atmosphere of Hotel Indigo, Brunch & Art promises an afternoon of relaxation, creativity, and connection with fellow art enthusiasts.
Brunch & Art: A Creative Escape
Date: September 28, 2024
Time: 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Price: AED 150 per person (AED 55 for the hotel, AED 95 for Raya)
To RSVP, please contact Brunch & Art at 0543203006. This engaging and artistic brunch is a perfect opportunity for guests to relax, create, and connect with fellow art enthusiasts in a vibrant atmosphere.
MENAFN23092024003092003082ID1108703119
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.