Brunch & Craft Your Own Jewelry: Hotel Indigo's Interactive Art Brunch Experience

September 23, 2024- Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown invites you to Brunch & Art, an immersive experience that blends delights with artistic expression on September 28, 2024 . This unique event offers guests the opportunity to enjoy a sumptuous brunch while unleashing their creativity through a hands-on jewelry-making workshop.



Inspired by the beauty of flowers and nature, participants will craft personalized jewelry using resin, creating one-of-a-kind pieces under expert guidance. Set in the vibrant atmosphere of Hotel Indigo, Brunch & Art promises an afternoon of relaxation, creativity, and connection with fellow art enthusiasts.

Brunch & Art: A Creative Escape

Date: September 28, 2024

Time: 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Price: AED 150 per person (AED 55 for the hotel, AED 95 for Raya)

To RSVP, please contact Brunch & Art at 0543203006. This engaging and artistic brunch is a perfect opportunity for guests to relax, create, and connect with fellow art enthusiasts in a vibrant atmosphere.