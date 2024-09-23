Unlock The Ultimate Prize With Privilegeplus At Mercato & Town Centre Jumeirahdrive Home A Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Imagine turning your next shopping trip into the chance of a lifetime! With Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah's new PrivilegePLUS loyalty program, not only can you enjoy exclusive discounts and rewards, but you can also drive home in a brand-new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max, courtesy of AW Rostamani.

Getting started is easy. Simply download the PrivilegePLUS app from the Apple App Store or Play Store, sign up for free, and instantly unlock discounts of up to 35% at participating stores. Every time you spend AED 200 at Mercato or Town Centre Jumeirah, you'll earn 1 PrivilegePLUS point, which can be redeemed for entries into our exciting monthly, quarterly, and yearly prize draws. The more you shop, the more chances you have to win!

But it doesn't end there. All eyes are on the Mega Draw happening on 16th December 2024, where one lucky PrivilegePLUS member will drive away in the ultimate grand prize-a sleek and powerful Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max. With its cutting-edge design, innovative technology, and unbeatable performance, this luxurious SUV is everything you need for your next adventure.

Whether you're already a PrivilegePLUS member or just signing up, every point you earn brings you closer to this incredible reward. Don't miss out on your chance to win big-start earning points today, and who knows, you could be cruising around in your brand-new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max before the year ends!



