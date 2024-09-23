Vodafone, Intelsat Expand Satellite Connectivity Services For Private And Public Sector

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Vodafone and Intelsat , the integrated satellite and terrestrial operator, today extended their partnership to offer wider coverage of temporary and on-the-move satellite connectivity services to organizations operating in hard-to-reach areas or disaster zones.

The expanded agreement will complement Vodafone's terrestrial networks by providing enterprises with broadband connectivity in remote and underserved areas. This means businesses, and charities can support multiple applications such as tracking valuable cargo, connecting new or temporary sites, providing additional resilience and responding to emergency situations.

Vodafone is adding Intelsat's Flex portfolio to its comprehensive satellite connectivity product range aimed at both private and public sectors globally. Using the Intelsat service based on a network of GEO (Geostationary Earth Orbit) satellites, Vodafone is providing two types of secure, reliable, and easy-to-use satellite connectivity products – Communications-on-the-Move (COTM) uses a vehicle-mounted antenna, and Communications-on-the-Pause (COTP) connectivity comprises a compact satellite terminal.

Intelsat's service will also be used to support Vodafone's charitable arm, Vodafone Foundation, with its connected health and education initiatives across Europe and Africa. Vodafone Foundation is also on standby to offer help to NGOs, governments and relief agencies in their response to environmental and humanitarian disaster situations.

Marika Auramo, CEO of Vodafone Business, said:“Vodafone's agreement with Intelsat adds depth and breadth to our global network. With these new services, we can provide additional connectivity and resilience to customers in some of the hardest to reach places, whether they're on the move, or need to quickly establish communications following an environmental or humanitarian disaster.”

“The welfare of communities and their citizens is increasingly linked to the ability to access reliable connectivity services,” said Jean Philippe Gillet, SVP, Media, Mobility and Networks at Intelsat.“The goal of our Flex services is to make it easier for our customers to leverage the reach and reliability of Intelsat's network to deliver connectivity wherever they may operate, be it charitable initiatives like the Vodafone Foundation or connectivity for global enterprises, industrial operations, or rapid-response organizations.”

Vodafone's agreement with Intelsat complements its pioneering work on direct-to-smartphone connectivity using low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite technology.

About Intelsat

Intelsat's global team of professionals is focused on providing seamless and secure, satellite-based communications to government, NGO and commercial customers through the company's next-generation worldwide network and managed services. Bridging the digital divide by operating one of the world's largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructures, Intelsat enables people and their tools to speak over oceans, see across continents and listen through the skies to communicate, cooperate and coexist. Since its founding six decades ago, the company has been synonymous with satellite-industry“firsts” in service to its customers and the planet. Leaning on a legacy of innovation and focusing on addressing a new generation of challenges Intelsat team members now have their sights on the“next firsts” in space as they disrupt the field and lead in the digital transformation of the industry.

