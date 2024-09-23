Swearing-In Ceremony Of New President Anura Kumara Dissanayake
Date
9/23/2024 5:03:23 AM
(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia)
Swearing-in ceremony of new President Anura Kumara Dissanayake
ADVERTISEMENT
MENAFN23092024000191011043ID1108703067
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.