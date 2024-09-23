(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Alabama Mesothelioma Center

BIRMINGHAM , AL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If you are a Navy Veteran with just diagnosed lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Alabama, please make financial compensation a priority and call the team at the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group at 866-714-6466. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer might be hundreds of thousands of dollars and or a million dollars plus for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Alabama.

"Navy Veterans who served in the navy prior to 1983 are still the top work group for developing asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma in the USA. Some Navy Veterans who served before the early 1980s would have had daily routine exposure to asbestos-especially if they worked in a ship's engine room, a submarine's propulsion center, in a machine shop or as part of a repair crew on a ship or submarine. We want to make certain people like this get compensated if they have developed lung cancer or mesothelioma.

"If your Navy Veteran dad or loved one has developed lung cancer or mesothelioma in Alabama, please call the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group about compensation at 866-714-6466. Most Navy Veterans who will develop lung cancer never get compensated because they are not aware the $35 billion-dollar asbestos trust fund was set up for them too."

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa or anywhere in Alabama.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Alabama or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation."



For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

Michael Thomas

Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

