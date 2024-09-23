Atishi Takes Over As 8Th Chief Minister Of Delhi: 'Jis Tarah Bharatji Ne 14 Saal....' Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Monday took charge as the eighth Chief of Delhi. The AAP leader took the oath of office and said,“I will work for four months as the chief minister of Delhi like Bharat did by keeping Lord Ram's Khadaun on the throne," the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

Atishi showed a grand gesture of reverence to the former chief minister as she took another chair placed beside the chair used by Arvind Kejriwal. She left Kejriwal's chair vacant and vowed his return after four months after the public pronounced their verdict over his honesty in the assembly polls.

She appealed to the citizens of Delhi to vote for AAP to prove their honesty in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled in February next year. Drawing an analogy with Lord Rama, the CM said,“Arvind Kejriwal has set an example of dignity in politics by stepping down. The BJP left no stone unturned to tarnish his image.” She added,”“Hope people will bring back Kejriwal in February polls, his chair will remain in the CM office till then.”

The Delhi Assembly's session is scheduled for September 26 and 27. It is important to note that the 43-year-old Delhi CM has retained the 13 portfolios she held in the Arvind Kejriwal government. These include education, revenue, finance, power, and Public Works Department (PWD).

Meanwhile, Saurabh Bharadwaj will hold onto the highest number of departments after Atishi- a total of eight. Bharadwaj's portfolio's will include health, tourism, and arts and culture. Mukesh Ahlawat, who is a new entrant in the cabinet, will be in charge of labour, SC and ST, employment and land and building department portfolios.

The portfolios of development, general administration, and environment and forests, have been allocated to Gopal Rai. Kailash Gahlot notably retained his previous portfolios.

(With PTI inputs)