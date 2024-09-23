Waqf Board Money Laundering Case: Court Extends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Judicial Custody Till October 7
9/23/2024 5:00:13 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Rouse Avenue Court on September 23 has extended the judicial custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan till October 7.
