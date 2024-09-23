Mexico’S Investment Climate Remains Strong Despite Judicial Reform
9/23/2024 5:00:07 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's Economy thrives despite judicial reforms, with Secretary Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez dismissing concerns about investment slowdowns.
She asserts that international companies have not paused or canceled their plans due to the judicial overhaul . The automotive sector faces some challenges, but these stem from external factors.
Potential barriers for electric cars with Chinese components in the US market worry some manufacturers.
This uncertainty primarily affects American companies like Ford and General Motors, which rely heavily on Chinese suppliers.
Buenrostro Sánchez addresses the misconceptions surrounding the judicial reform's impact on investments.
She explains that only domestic investors express concern, often due to ideological reasons or lack of understanding.
The secretary encourages patience until secondary laws are implemented to clarify the reform's implications.
The Mexican government actively works to resolve ongoing trade disputes with the United States. Controversies regarding genetically modified corn and energy policies are nearing resolution.
Buenrostro Sánchez expects these issues to be settled before the end of 2024. Mexico aims to position itself as a key player in the global semiconductor industry.
The country seeks to collaborate with the US in reshaping the semiconductor supply chain. This initiative could potentially rival the automotive industry's impact on Mexico's economic development.
The government has identified strategic sectors for industrial policy, including semiconductors, agroindustry, and electromobility.
These efforts aim to increase domestic content in exports and boost employment opportunities.
Buenrostro Sánchez emphasizes the importance of supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in this process.
Despite challenges, Mexico's economic outlook remains positive. The country continues to attract foreign investment and strengthen its position in global trade.
As Buenrostro Sánchez prepares to transition to a new role, she leaves behind a robust framework for future economic growth.
