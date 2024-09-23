عربي


Transaction In Own Shares


9/23/2024 4:47:13 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 23rd September 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 20th September 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 12,410
Lowest price per share (pence): 658.00
Highest price per share (pence): 665.00
Weighted average price per day (pence): 661.7094

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,237,196 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,237,196 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p)
XLON 661.7094 12,410 658.00 665.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number
20 September 2024 08:12:04 241 664.00 XLON 00299593783TRLO1
20 September 2024 08:12:04 120 662.00 XLON 00299593784TRLO1
20 September 2024 08:12:04 120 660.00 XLON 00299593785TRLO1
20 September 2024 08:12:04 121 660.00 XLON 00299593786TRLO1
20 September 2024 10:13:10 29 663.00 XLON 00299678693TRLO1
20 September 2024 11:50:58 8 665.00 XLON 00299715406TRLO1
20 September 2024 11:50:58 118 665.00 XLON 00299715405TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:01:51 108 664.00 XLON 00299715978TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:01:51 11 664.00 XLON 00299715977TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:33:24 116 662.00 XLON 00299716667TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:33:24 115 662.00 XLON 00299716666TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:33:24 66 662.00 XLON 00299716665TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:33:24 50 662.00 XLON 00299716664TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:33:24 116 662.00 XLON 00299716663TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:33:29 2,741 661.00 XLON 00299716671TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:33:29 496 661.00 XLON 00299716672TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:33:29 1,319 661.00 XLON 00299716673TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:33:29 382 661.00 XLON 00299716674TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:33:29 62 661.00 XLON 00299716675TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:38:29 145 658.00 XLON 00299716754TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:38:29 15 658.00 XLON 00299716753TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:38:29 70 658.00 XLON 00299716756TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:38:29 8 658.00 XLON 00299716755TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:48:38 120 663.00 XLON 00299716924TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:51:03 91 663.00 XLON 00299716973TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:58:32 750 663.00 XLON 00299717059TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:58:32 750 663.00 XLON 00299717060TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:58:32 1 663.00 XLON 00299717061TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:58:32 750 663.00 XLON 00299717062TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:58:32 750 663.00 XLON 00299717063TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:58:32 126 662.00 XLON 00299717065TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:58:32 750 663.00 XLON 00299717064TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:59:00 129 663.00 XLON 00299717073TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:59:25 32 663.00 XLON 00299717084TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:59:25 96 663.00 XLON 00299717083TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:59:25 251 662.00 XLON 00299717085TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:59:26 126 662.00 XLON 00299717086TRLO1
20 September 2024 12:59:28 115 662.00 XLON 00299717089TRLO1
20 September 2024 13:00:27 116 662.00 XLON 00299717106TRLO1
20 September 2024 13:46:52 7 663.00 XLON 00299718040TRLO1
20 September 2024 13:46:52 22 663.00 XLON 00299718039TRLO1
20 September 2024 13:49:50 44 661.00 XLON 00299718106TRLO1
20 September 2024 13:49:50 71 661.00 XLON 00299718105TRLO1
20 September 2024 14:02:58 119 659.00 XLON 00299718747TRLO1
20 September 2024 14:32:12 7 659.00 XLON 00299719629TRLO1
20 September 2024 15:04:44 124 658.00 XLON 00299721047TRLO1
20 September 2024 15:04:44 54 658.00 XLON 00299721046TRLO1
20 September 2024 15:04:44 249 658.00 XLON 00299721045TRLO1
20 September 2024 15:07:51 39 661.00 XLON 00299721183TRLO1
20 September 2024 15:28:35 60 660.00 XLON 00299721975TRLO1
20 September 2024 15:28:35 62 660.00 XLON 00299721974TRLO1
20 September 2024 15:28:35 3 660.00 XLON 00299721973TRLO1
20 September 2024 15:40:01 1 659.00 XLON 00299722400TRLO1
20 September 2024 15:40:01 18 659.00 XLON 00299722399TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


