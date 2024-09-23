(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 23rd September 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 20th September 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 12,410 Lowest price per share (pence): 658.00 Highest price per share (pence): 665.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 661.7094

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,237,196 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,237,196 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 661.7094 12,410 658.00 665.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 20 September 2024 08:12:04 241 664.00 XLON 00299593783TRLO1 20 September 2024 08:12:04 120 662.00 XLON 00299593784TRLO1 20 September 2024 08:12:04 120 660.00 XLON 00299593785TRLO1 20 September 2024 08:12:04 121 660.00 XLON 00299593786TRLO1 20 September 2024 10:13:10 29 663.00 XLON 00299678693TRLO1 20 September 2024 11:50:58 8 665.00 XLON 00299715406TRLO1 20 September 2024 11:50:58 118 665.00 XLON 00299715405TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:01:51 108 664.00 XLON 00299715978TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:01:51 11 664.00 XLON 00299715977TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:33:24 116 662.00 XLON 00299716667TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:33:24 115 662.00 XLON 00299716666TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:33:24 66 662.00 XLON 00299716665TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:33:24 50 662.00 XLON 00299716664TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:33:24 116 662.00 XLON 00299716663TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:33:29 2,741 661.00 XLON 00299716671TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:33:29 496 661.00 XLON 00299716672TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:33:29 1,319 661.00 XLON 00299716673TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:33:29 382 661.00 XLON 00299716674TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:33:29 62 661.00 XLON 00299716675TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:38:29 145 658.00 XLON 00299716754TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:38:29 15 658.00 XLON 00299716753TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:38:29 70 658.00 XLON 00299716756TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:38:29 8 658.00 XLON 00299716755TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:48:38 120 663.00 XLON 00299716924TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:51:03 91 663.00 XLON 00299716973TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:58:32 750 663.00 XLON 00299717059TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:58:32 750 663.00 XLON 00299717060TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:58:32 1 663.00 XLON 00299717061TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:58:32 750 663.00 XLON 00299717062TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:58:32 750 663.00 XLON 00299717063TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:58:32 126 662.00 XLON 00299717065TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:58:32 750 663.00 XLON 00299717064TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:59:00 129 663.00 XLON 00299717073TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:59:25 32 663.00 XLON 00299717084TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:59:25 96 663.00 XLON 00299717083TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:59:25 251 662.00 XLON 00299717085TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:59:26 126 662.00 XLON 00299717086TRLO1 20 September 2024 12:59:28 115 662.00 XLON 00299717089TRLO1 20 September 2024 13:00:27 116 662.00 XLON 00299717106TRLO1 20 September 2024 13:46:52 7 663.00 XLON 00299718040TRLO1 20 September 2024 13:46:52 22 663.00 XLON 00299718039TRLO1 20 September 2024 13:49:50 44 661.00 XLON 00299718106TRLO1 20 September 2024 13:49:50 71 661.00 XLON 00299718105TRLO1 20 September 2024 14:02:58 119 659.00 XLON 00299718747TRLO1 20 September 2024 14:32:12 7 659.00 XLON 00299719629TRLO1 20 September 2024 15:04:44 124 658.00 XLON 00299721047TRLO1 20 September 2024 15:04:44 54 658.00 XLON 00299721046TRLO1 20 September 2024 15:04:44 249 658.00 XLON 00299721045TRLO1 20 September 2024 15:07:51 39 661.00 XLON 00299721183TRLO1 20 September 2024 15:28:35 60 660.00 XLON 00299721975TRLO1 20 September 2024 15:28:35 62 660.00 XLON 00299721974TRLO1 20 September 2024 15:28:35 3 660.00 XLON 00299721973TRLO1 20 September 2024 15:40:01 1 659.00 XLON 00299722400TRLO1 20 September 2024 15:40:01 18 659.00 XLON 00299722399TRLO1

