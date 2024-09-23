(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BEIJING, CHINA, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On September 19, 2024, the opening of the Beijing Cultural Forum was co-hosted by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China and the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and Government. That evening, a special performance titled "Together at This Moment: 2024 Beijing Cultural Forum Performing Arts Gala" took place at the "Beijing Art Center," a new cultural landmark in Beijing. This gala, an important part of the forum, was organized by Beijing and Television Station, aiming to closely align with the forum's enduring theme of "Inheritance, Innovation, and Mutual Learning," while focusing on the annual theme of "Deepening Cultural Exchange and Achieving Common Progress," showcasing the blend of Chinese and foreign cultures within a global perspective.Video Link :The event opened with "Encounter China," transporting the audience into a time tunnel of "a glance through a thousand years." The experience of foreign friends encountering Beijing over 144 hours connected the entire gala, unfolding a vivid tapestry of cultural fusion and collision.In "Awakening Lion & Wing Chun," foreign friends were captivated by a lively lion dancer, following him into a kung fu performance that blended traditional lion dancing with Wing Chun, conveying the values and philosophy of Chinese martial arts to the world.The themed dance "The Divine Water Dragons" highlighted the Wan Ning Bridge on Beijing's central axis. Through artistic choreography and movements, it expressed their guardianship of the land across time, narrating the enduring cultural spirit of Beijing's central axis and showcasing its profound historical and cultural heritage.The dance "Drum Show" used "drum" as a motif, combining Mongolian and other ethnic dances with popular styles like breakdancing, illustrating an exciting clash between nature and art, as well as between the popular and the ethnic.During the gala, pipa performer Fang Jinlong and pianist Sun Jiayi innovatively expressed "Phoenix Singing and Ascending to the Sky" through the fusion of Chinese and Western instruments, complemented by performances from national gymnastics athletes, showcasing the charm of the intersection between sports and music.Through the eyes of foreign friends, the event explored the beauty of Chinese civilization, making it a timeless aesthetic journey.The gala innovatively used foreign friends as the primary perspective, leading the audience on a unique cultural exchange journey. This approach resonated with the current "China Travel" trend, encouraging more foreigners to witness an open, confident, civilized, and safe China, and to engage with and appreciate Chinese culture. They act like seeds, allowing Chinese culture to take root and flourish in every corner of the world, quietly fostering a shared warmth of Eastern wisdom among people of different colors and languages.The dance "The Ninth Year of Yonghe" condensed the essence of the Shanghai Opera House's dance drama, incorporating calligraphy with dance, blending the spirit of calligraphy and the emotions of scholars into the choreography, recreating the beauty of Lanting."Wind Chaser," showcasing exceptional acrobatic skills, displayed the deep spirit of China's cycling culture. This program had previously won a gold medal at the 15th Budapest International Circus Festival in Hungary in January, achieving an unprecedented "full score," promising a visual feast for the audience.Guests from China and abroad joined together to illuminate the bridge of cultural exchange and explore resonances of the heart.On this special night, Princess Norodom Jenna of Cambodia made a surprise appearance, singing the newly created song "Let's Say Hi" with folk artists and musicians from five continents, symbolizing global cultural harmony and resonance. Notably, this was Princess Jenna's first participation in the Beijing Cultural Forum, adding a touch of brilliance to the deep friendship marking the 66th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Cambodia.2024 also marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France. Over more than half a century, the friendship between the two countries has grown deep, with extensive exchanges in culture and art. At the gala, Chinese singer Sun Nan performed the song "Legend" alongside French singer Hélène Ségara, celebrating world cultural heritage, including the Beijing central axis, and lauding the immortal legends of human civilization.During the event, actor and singer Xiao Zhan passionately performed the well-known song "The Moon Represents My Heart," vividly depicting the beautiful scenes of the happy lives of the Chinese people and the warmth of the city's lights, enveloping the audience in a warm, prosperous, and hopeful atmosphere.The climax of the gala featured renowned Chinese tenor Shi Yijie leading all performing guests and global audiences in a collective experience of cultural resonance through the song "A Long Way Back."As a historical and cultural city with over 3,000 years of history and 870 years as a capital, Beijing carries the profound cultural heritage of the Chinese nation. The 2024 Beijing Cultural Forum, themed "Deepening Cultural Exchange and Achieving Common Progress," gathers friends from all over the world to share culture and exchange ideas, reaffirming Beijing's role as the national cultural center. It emphasizes the commitment to building cultural bridges, deepening dialogue, and promoting cultural cooperation, contributing to China's journey from a cultural powerhouse to a cultural stronghold.Together at this moment!Website:

