How a Saudi Hospital Reached New Heights of Operational Efficiency Using AI

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is at the forefront of the healthcare AI revolution. Since 2019, the hospital's dedicated AI center has been developing innovative applications that are transforming patient care.

The center has made significant strides in diagnostics and treatment, developing over 20 AI applications. These applications leverage deep learning to analyze medical images with high accuracy, enabling more precise and faster disease diagnosis. AI has also facilitated personalized treatment plans for patients based on comprehensive health data, resulting in improved outcomes.

Recently, the center unveiled its latest advancements in generative AI, developed entirely in Saudi Arabia. These innovations are expected to solidify the hospital's position as a global leader in smart healthcare.

At the Global AI Summit (GAIN), KFSHRC showcased its cutting-edge generative AI, demonstrating its commitment to becoming a more intelligent hospital. These AI models, once rigorously tested, will be fully integrated into hospital operations, enhancing efficiency and accuracy.

The hospital's AI center has significantly improved operational efficiency. By automating tasks like summarizing scientific literature and monitoring patient journeys, AI has reduced bed wait times from 32 hours to 6 hours and shortened emergency department wait times by 14%. Additionally, 90% of patients now receive pharmacy and laboratory services within 15 minutes.

For its pioneering work in AI, KFSHRC has received numerous accolades, including the 2022 AI Leadership Award from the International AI and Cloud Computing Conference and Exhibition. The hospital's "Anfal" system, an AI-powered platform for predicting patient satisfaction, won the 2024 International Business Excellence Award (IBXA) for best use of customer insights.

Recognized as a global leader in specialized healthcare, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre was ranked 20th in the world's top healthcare institutions in 2023 by Brand Finance, securing the top spot in the Middle East and Africa.





