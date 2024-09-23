Menzies expands presence in Africa with new cargo facility

(MENAFN- Four)

23 September 2024: Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, has announced the official opening of its new cargo facility at Maputo International Airport (MPM) in Mozambique.



The state-of-the-art facility means that Menzies can now handle cargo at MPM, increasing Mozambique’s freight capacity. This represents a significant expansion in Menzies’ footprint across East Africa, with the company’s regional customer portfolio set to increase over the coming months and years.



Boasting high-end facilities and cutting-edge technology, the new cargo warehouse enables Menzies to offer high quality, efficient and safe services to airlines, including launch customers Airlink and Qatar Airways.



The warehouse was officially opened at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday 5 September, where Menzies’ Senior Vice President Cargo (MEAA), AlAnood AlSuwaidi, was joined by representatives from Aeroportos de Moçambique, E.P., the Civil Aviation Institute, Customs of Mozambique and airline partners.



Menzies Aviation has been operational at Maputo International Airport since 2018, operating as National Aviation Services until 2022. It launched two exclusive, contemporary lounges at the airport’s international and domestic terminals and later expanded its portfolio to deliver comprehensive Meet and Assist and ground handling services at the busiest airport in Mozambique in 2019.



AlAnood AlSuwaidi, Senior Vice President Cargo (MEAA), Menzies Aviation, said: “We’re thrilled to cut the ribbon on our new cargo warehouse in Mozambique. This cutting-edge facility will allow us to provide best in class services to our airline customers while supporting East Africa’s air cargo sector. This represents the next exciting step in Menzies’ cargo expansion strategy, which has seen us expand our footprint right across the globe.”





