Hyperfusion Achieves the Prestigious IAR NESA Certification in the UAE

Dubai, UAE (September 23, 2024): Driving innovation, ensuring security, and shaping the future of AI in the region, Hyperfusion has rapidly emerged as the leading provider of AI computing solutions in the GCC. With a focus on utilising locally stored data and the latest-generation GPUs, Hyperfusion ensures strict adherence to data sovereignty and compliance with local data regulations, leading to the recent achievement of the esteemed IAR NESA certification. This accolade signifies Hyperfusion's dedication to the region's highest standards of information assurance, strengthening the company's ability to deliver secure solutions that are fully compliant with the UAE's regulations.



IAR - Driving Innovation and Compliance in AI Computing

Developed by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, the ‘UAE Information Assurance Regulation’ (IAR) provides all entities across the UAE with a framework of requirements to raise the minimum level of protection of information assets and supporting systems. The regulation aims to foster a trusted digital environment throughout the UAE by offering management and technical information security controls for entities to maintain information assurance.



Hyperfusion – Shaping the Future of AI in the GCC

Hyperfusion is a fully private, homegrown UAE company, offering something completely unseen to the region with its commitment to data sovereignty and 100% compliance with local data laws. Building on the demand for locally stored, cutting-edge computation in the GCC, Hyperfusion leverages the latest generation NVIDIA H100 GPUs and an advanced software suite, offering unmatched computing power, reliability, and scalable AI solutions.



As the largest AI computation power in the Middle East and the sixth biggest capacity globally, Hyperfusion’s robust infrastructure and advanced AI capabilities, not only supercharge innovators’ AI transformations but also reaffirms its dedication to protecting client data at the highest level.



Quentin Reyes, CEO of Hyperfusion said, "We are honoured to receive the IAR NESA certification, another indication of our dedication to data security and 100% regulatory compliance. This achievement reflects our mission to provide secure, reliable, and innovative AI solutions, empowering businesses across the region to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape."



As the UAE continues its rise as a global leader in AI, Hyperfusion’s recent recognition of the IAR NESA certification further solidifies its position as the region’s go-to partner for businesses seeking secure, high-performance solutions. With a focus on infrastructure reliability, operational excellence, and data security, Hyperfusion delivers tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of each enterprise, regardless of their starting point.





