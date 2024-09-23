Al Asayl Exhibition 2024 kicks off at Expo Al Dhaid on September 26, with over 250 equestrian and falconry companies and brands

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, September 19, 2024

The Expo Al Dhaid has announced the commencement of preparations for the third edition of the “Al Asayl Exhibition 2024”, the ideal gathering location for hunting and equestrian sports enthusiasts. The event is set to take place from September 26 to 29 and is expected to attract over 3,000 visitors.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Al Asayl Exhibition will bring together horse, camel and falcon owners and breeders, professional and amateur riders, and members of relevant clubs.

The 4-day show features participation of more than 250 renowned companies and brands specializing in the fields of equestrian and falconry equipment and supplies.

This year's edition has also garnered attention from a host of official clubs and government associations deeply immersed in the world of hunting, equestrian sports and falconry.

This diverse participation strengthens the exhibition's position as the epicentre for thousands of equestrian and falconry enthusiasts, both amateurs and professionals.

Spanning across a plot area of around 700 square meters, the exhibition will host a series of innovative events, giving this year's edition a distinctive edge.

One of the highlights is the Falcon Auction, which is anticipated to draw enthusiasts from within the UAE and abroad. In this event, attendees will witness a competitive bidding process for the rarest and most exquisitely trained Arabian falcons.

Speaking on the announcement, H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, underscored the Al Asayl Exhibition’s significance in preserving the national authentic heritage and supporting the growth of the emirate’s promising tourism sector.

He also noted that the exhibition plays an important role in boosting commercial and industrial activities related to hunting and equestrian sports. The exhibition offers participants a valuable platform to share expertise, promote their products, and increase sales, thereby driving the broader industry’s growth.

Al Midfa added that the “Al Asayl Exhibition” serves as a pivotal platform to spotlight falconry, camel racing, and equestrian sport, which are key traditional pursuits in the UAE. This positions the event as a significant addition to the region's cultural and commercial activities, catering to the needs of both residents and visitors to Sharjah’s Eastern Region who are passionate about these traditional sports.

The exhibition not only offers a comprehensive showcase of the latest and finest tools and supplies in horse, camel and falcon care products, but also hosts a series of specialised activities and educational workshops that highlight the international best practices adopted in the breeding and care of purebred animals.

The exhibition further broadens its scope by offering a broad spectrum of top-quality falconry equipment, alongside horse gear and traditional Emirati hunting and equestrian sports products. This expansion allows visitors to acquire the latest products for the upkeep of horses, camels, falcons, and other traditional sports tailored to their needs and interests.

Additionally, attendees will be treated to a captivating display of the finest falcon species, along with insights into the art and principles of falconry, with the participation of numerous leading companies and brands in this industry. The exhibition will showcase the latest in horse and camel care products, breeding techniques, essential stable equipment, and animal transport gear.

Horse, camel, and falcon owners, along with specialised business owners, will also have the chance to exchange experiences, share knowledge, explore the latest industry innovations, and showcase their products to a large turnout of targeted audience, potential customers and industry stakeholders.





