Envision 2024 announces agenda with industry experts

(MENAFN- mslgroup) du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), in partnership with the Digital Dubai, is set to host the second edition of the Envision conference. Scheduled under the theme "Gathering Nation’s Leaders for Progress with AI-Driven Digitalization," Envision 2024 will bring together prominent industry leaders and key decision-makers to discuss and strategize on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for national progress and sustainability.

Envision 2024 promises an in-depth and transformative exploration of the digital future from H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori on Digital Dubai's mission towards creating a globally competitive AI-driven city, an objective mirrored by a series of high-profile keynotes from Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, du's Chief ICT Officer, Jasim Al Awadi, and insights on maximizing cloud investments by Research Analyst, Achilles Drettas.

Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer at du said: "Through Envision 2024, we aim to convene global expertise and local insights in a collaborative effort to not only visualise but actively shape a future where digital empowerment and environmental sustainability coexist harmoniously. The event aims not just at knowledge sharing but at fostering actionable strategies that align with the UAE's visionary goals."

Mid-morning discussions pivot to reimagining digitalisation for an AI-first world in a signature CEO panel, scrutinizing the shifting landscapes of digital innovation and data privacy amidst the rise of generative AI. This sets the stage for a series of critical conversations around digital sovereignty with Nick Redshaw, Senior Vice President - Technology Cloud, Middle East, and Africa, and UAE Country Leader from Oracle, the reshaping of industries by AI with Dr. Shenggao Zhu, VP of AI, Huawei Cloud Middle East & Central Asia from Huawei, and ethical considerations in AI deployment, highlighted by key government entities.

The agenda aims to equip attendees with practical strategies for AI implementation and navigating digital sovereignty issues before transitioning into discussions about the collaborative advantages of AI and 6G networks, and how AI is priming businesses for a new era of productivity and innovation. The event features panels and sessions focusing on the AI-driven future of data centres, the workforce transformation due to AI, and the imperative role of automation in digital business growth.

“The Envision 2024 Agenda is clearly a comprehensive blueprint for understanding and navigating the rapidly evolving digital and AI landscape, providing attendees with valuable insights from leading technology figures and organisations, setting the tone for a transformative year ahead in the realms of AI, digital sovereignty, and cloud advancements,” added Al Awadi at du.

With a packed agenda, Envision 2024 is designed to explore and maximize the potential of technological advances for societal advancement. Aligning with the UAE's long-term visions the conference aims to set a benchmark in innovative use of technology across sectors.





