Global Battery Construction Project Pipeline Report 2024: Track The Top 20 Projects In Each Region - Asia-Pacific Accounts For $236 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Battery Projects (Q2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

The analyst is currently tracking global battery construction projects with a total value of $491 billion (including all projects from announced to execution stage). The Asia-Pacific region accounts for the highest share, with a combined project pipeline valued at $236 billion, ahead of the Americas ($143.7 billion). China is leading the battery revolution with $176 billion worth of investments, followed by the US with $126 billion.

Projects in execution amount to $223 billion, while projects currently in the planning stage amount to $208.3 billion; early-stage projects - those at the pre-planning stage (announced and study) - total $48.3 billion, while projects in the pre-execution stages (design, tender and award) account for $10.9 billion.

Reasons to Buy



Gain insight into the development of the battery construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities. Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Topics Covered:



Global Overview

Americas

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Asia-Pacific

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900