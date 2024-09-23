China Solid State Drive Market 2024 - Enterprise SSD Petabyte Shipments In China Experienced Healthy Growth Due To Increased Demand From Enterprise Oems, Telecom Datacenter Operators And Xinchuang
The "China Solid State Drive Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Chinese SSD market outperformed the global market in 2023, driven by the enterprise and datacenter SSD segment. Global petabyte shipments of enterprise SSDs declined due to major CSPs and enterprise OEMs, particularly in the U.S., reducing enterprise SSD purchases due to elevated inventory levels.
In contrast, enterprise SSD petabyte shipments in China experienced healthy growth due to increased demand from enterprise OEMs, telecom datacenter operators and Xinchuang.
The China Solid State Drive Market report provides a comprehensive overview of the Chinese SSD market and highlights the major local and international players active in the SSD and controller space.
Key Topics Covered:
Controller Mkt Share SSD Market Capacity Mix Client OEM Mkt Share Client Channel Mkt Share Enterprise Mkt Share Total SSD Mkt Share Enterprise SATA Mkt Share Enterprise PCIe Mkt Share Enterprise SAS Mkt Share Enterprise SSD Demand Client OEM SSD Demand
Companies Featured
100 Trust A-Data Alibaba Baidu Bilibili Biwin Bytedance China Great Wall Technology China Mobile System Integration Company China Telecom China Unicom Colorful Ctyun Dahua Technology Dapustor Datang Storage Technology Datang Telecom DERA DiDi Exascend Doyou FASII Information Technology Faspeed FiberHome Telecommunication Foresee Galaxy Goke Guizhou-Cloud Big Data H3C Hasee HikVIsion Honor Hua Cun Electronic Technology Huawei Huya Live Huayun Data Innogrit Inspur iQIYI Kingdian Kingfast Kingshare Kingsoft Kingspec Kioxia Kuaishou Lenovo Longsys Lexar MacroSAN Marvell Maxiotek Maxsun Meituan Memblaze Micron Netac NetEase Netrix Onda Phison Powev QIHOO 360 QingCloud Realtek Runeng Sage Microelectronique Samsung Shannon Shichuangyi ShineDisk Silicon Motion SK Hynix Sohu Solidigm SSSTC Starblaze Sugon Sunspeed TaoCloud Teclast Tenafe Tencent TFCloud Thuderobot Tigo Toutiao Tsinghua Tongfang Toyou Feiji Ucloud UMIS UNIS Cloud Wasu Western Digital Wo Cloud Xiaomi XFusion Yeestor YICHU Yangtze Memeory Technology Company Zeeksys Zettastone Zotac ZTE
