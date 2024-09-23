Unlocking AI's Future: Analysis on MENA's AI market and Startup Ecosystem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Since 2016, regional entrepreneurs have been transforming the MENA AI landscape with a steady stream of startups each year.

MENA and global AI providers' unique offerings, though overlapping in a few services, enables a broader coverage of customer needs in the Arab world

Unlocking AI's Future: Analysis on MENA's AI and Startup Ecosystem

- Hiba RabadiSAUDI ARABIA, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Arab Advisors Group released two comprehensive reports exploring the emerging market of Artificial Intelligence (“AI”). The first report, Vertical Markets in the 5G Era Series: AI , is a market study providing insights into the status quo of the artificial intelligence industry, identifies key players, covering regional companies and global AI providers. The report overviews AI products and services, segmentation practices, pricing models, business models, whether these providers resell AI products or focus solely on developing in-house solutions. The second report, From Vision to Venture: the Rise of AI Startups in the Arab World , covers emerging funded AI startup companies in the Arab World. The report dives deep into every startup covered, providing information on their products, services and pricing models, as well as funding amounts and investors.In today's rapidly digitizing world, AI stands out as a transformative force reshaping every facet of modern life. As this burgeoning technology evolves, it presents unprecedented opportunities for businesses to address pressing challenges by optimizing processes, reducing costs, minimizing inaccuracies and enhancing efficiency. The advent of 5G further amplifies AI's potential, providing a crucial avenue for telecom operators and entrepreneurs to explore. Moreover, the AI landscape is evolving swiftly and even emerging within startup communities.As the AI industry continues to evolve rapidly, staying ahead of technological advancements and market dynamics is critical so that businesses and entrepreneurs can harness AI's potential effectively. The advent of 5G enables the utilization of this technology, too, making it a technology telecom operators should expand into.Arab Advisors Group has ventured to provide an in-depth examination of the AI landscape through two pivotal research reports. The first report, Vertical Markets in the 5G Era Series: AI, offers a panoramic analysis of the AI market, focusing on global and regional AI providers, as well as telecom operators, providing AI services within the MENA region. The report meticulously compares the products, services, features, business models, segmentation practices, and pricing strategies of the providers under study. The report addresses critical questions about the key players in the AI industry, the range of AI services available, and how regional providers stack up against their global counterparts. The second report, From Vision to Venture: the Rise of AI Startups in the Arab World, tackles the rise of AI startups in the region, providing a detailed overview of their inception, services and products, pricing and business models, highlighting the amounts raised by these startups, and the investors backing them up. It offers valuable insights into the investment dynamics and opportunities within the AI startup ecosystem, underscoring the transformative potential of AI in a digitally evolving world.Hiba Rabadi, Managing Director of Arab Advisors Group commented“Our latest report, Vertical Markets in the 5G Era: AI, stands as a critical resource for understanding the profound impact of AI amid the accelerating digital transformation driven by 5G. This thorough analysis highlights key regional and global AI providers by exploring their diverse AI services available and the way they are reshaping market dynamics. We evaluate each AI solution underscoring their real-life applications, addressing whether providers are factoring in the advent of 5G networks to the design of their AI solutions.”Rabadi added“The significance of AI has reached a level where it now commands the attention of the startup community. Since 2016, regional entrepreneurs have been transforming the MENA AI landscape with a steady stream of startups each year. Our second report, From Vision to Venture: The Rise of AI Startups in the Arab World, provides a detailed examination of this dynamic shift. This comprehensive guide not only tracks the funding and development of AI startups across the Arab World but also reveals that UAE-based AI startups are leading the way with substantial investments. Our report is essential for anyone looking to understand the investment landscape, the specific services offered by these startups, and key investors contributing to the development of the sector.”The report: Vertical Markets in the 5G Era Series: AI, which was released in August 2024 to Arab Advisors Group's communication research subscribers, answers the below questions:. Who are the key regional and global players in the Artificial Intelligence industry?. What types of AI services are available in MENA and the Globe? And what are the adopted business models and fees?. How do regional providers compare to their global counterparts in terms of features, fees, and business models?. Do AI companies target specific segments with their AI offerings?The report was released to Arab Advisors Group's subscribers and can be purchased for a fee of US$ 5,500.The second report: From Vision to Venture: the Rise of AI Startups in the Arab World, which was released in August 2024 to Arab Advisors Group's communication research subscribers, answers the below questions:. Which countries in the MENA region have funded artificial intelligence startups?. What is the investment process when starting an AI startup?. What is the investment amount achieved by each existing AI startup and by country?. Who are the investors helping fund the AI startups in the market?. What are the specific products and services provided by these funded AI startups?The report was released to Arab Advisors Group's subscribers and can be purchased for a fee of US$ 5,000.Please contact Arab Advisors Group for more details or to get a copy of the reports' Table of Contents.Arab Advisors Group's team of analysts in the region produced over 6,100 reports on the Arab World's communications, media, and financial markets. The reports can be purchased individually or received through an annual subscription to Arab Advisors Group's ( ) Strategic Research Services (Media and Telecom).To date, Arab Advisors Group serves over 1,000 global and regional companies by providing reliable research analysis and forecasts of Arab communications markets to these clients. Some of our clients can be viewed on

