Springer Nature sets price range for its IPO

Shares of Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA intended to be offered within a price range of €21.00 to €23.50 per share

Price range implies a total market capitalisation of between €4.2 billion and €4.7

billion

Offer period expected to commence on 24

September 2024 and expected to end on 1

October 2024; first day of trading planned for 4

October 2024

Intended offering targets gross proceeds for Springer Nature from a capital increase in an amount of €200 million to further reduce the company's debt and comprises up to 17,857,144 shares from BC Partners including potential Greenshoe Option

Free float would amount from 11.7% without exercise of the Greenshoe Option, and up to 13.5% if the Greenshoe Option were exercised in full, based on the mid-point of price range Offering and listing are subject to approval of prospectus by German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and prospectus publication

Berlin, 23

September 2024



Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA (the“Company”) decided today to launch the initial public offering (“IPO”) and planned listing of the Company's shares on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard). The Company, a leading global research, health and education publisher, intends to publish its prospectus containing the terms and conditions for its planned IPO today. The Company is currently owned by entities controlled by Holtzbrinck Publishing Group (HPG) and funds advised by BC Partners.



The IPO is subject to approval of the prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and publication of the prospectus, which is currently targeted for 23

September 2024. If approved, the prospectus would be made available on Springer Nature's IPO website: .



The offering is expected to include newly issued shares from a capital increase targeting gross proceeds of €200 million as well as existing shares from the holdings of BC Partners (the“Selling Shareholder”). It is expected to comprise a public offer to retail investors (natural persons) and institutional investors in Germany and private placements in certain other jurisdictions. The price range for the shares has been set at €21.00 to €23.50 per share. The first day of trading for Springer Nature shares is expected to be 4

October 2024.



Frank Vrancken Peeters, CEO of Springer Nature, said:“Springer Nature has consistently delivered both in terms of operational and financial performance. We consider the interest from investors that we have seen so far as a strong vote of confidence for the value we provide to the communities we serve, our resilient business model and our sustainable growth momentum.”



Subject to the final pricing and assuming issuance of the respective number of new shares required to achieve the targeted gross proceeds of €200 million, between 8,510,639 and 9,523,810 new shares (the“New Shares”) would be placed in this offering. In addition, the Selling Shareholder plans to offer 14,285,716 existing shares (the“Secondary Shares”), which could be increased to up to 17,857,144 shares from the holdings of the Selling Shareholder in connection with a possible over-allotment (the“Over-Allotment Shares) [1] . The Selling Shareholder has granted the Stabilization Manager an option to acquire for the account of the Underwriters, at the offer price less agreed commissions, a number of shares of the Company equal to the number of Over-Allotment Shares (the "Greenshoe Option”). The proposed price range suggests a total market capitalization of between €4.2 billion and €4.7 billion. Depending on the total offer size, the expected free float [2] would range from 11.7% (without exercise of the Greenshoe Option) to 13.5% (assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe Option).



Springer Nature intends to use the €200 million gross proceeds from the planned sale of the New Shares to further reduce the Company's debt and for the optimisation of the Company's financing structure. As a result, financial leverage could be reduced to about 2.4x following the offering (compared to 2.7x at the end of H1 2024 [3] ).



Subject to approval of the prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and publication of the prospectus, the offer period is expected to commence on 24

September 2024 and end on 1

October 2024. Offers could be submitted until 12:00

noon CEST by retail investors (natural persons) and 2:00

pm CEST by institutional investors on the last day of the offer period. Based on the order book prepared during the bookbuilding process, the final offer price per share and the final number of shares to be sold are expected to be determined on 1

October 2024.



Springer Nature has agreed to a lock-up period of 180 calendar days and management to a 12-month lock-up period, while BC Partners and HPG have agreed to a 6-month lock-up period, in each case from the date of the first listing of the Company's shares, subject to certain exceptions. In addition, a staggered 24-month lock-up period [4] for HPG vis-à-vis BC Partners is in place from the date of the first listing of the Company's shares.



As previously announced, Springer Nature would expect to pay a dividend of €25 million for the financial year 2024 based on its robust cash flow generation. Thereafter Springer Nature would intend to implement a dividend policy of paying approximately 50% of its annual adjusted net income [5] to its shareholders.



Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as Joint Global Coordinators. BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK in cooperation with ODDO BHF, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and UniCredit have been mandated as Joint Bookrunners and Crédit Agricole CIB and ING as Co-Bookrunners.



About Springer Nature

Springer Nature opens the doors to discovery for researchers, educators, clinicians, and other professionals. Every day, around the globe, our imprints, books, journals, platforms, and technology solutions reach millions of people. For over 180 years our brands and imprints have been a trusted source of knowledge to these communities and today, more than ever, we see it as our responsibility to ensure that fundamental knowledge can be found, verified, understood, and used by our communities – enabling them to improve outcomes, make progress, and benefit the generations that follow.

Springer Nature includes renowned brands such as Springer, Nature Portfolio, BMC, Palgrave Macmillan, and Scientific American. Further information at springernature/group and at @SpringerNature .



This announcement is an advertisement for the purposes of the prospectus regulation EU 2017/1129 ("Prospectus Regulation"). It does not constitute an offer to purchase any shares in Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA (the"Company") and does not replace the securities prospectus which, if approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin"), is expected to be made available free of charge, together with the relevant translation of the summary, at .

[1] Up to 3,571,428 existing bearer shares from the holdings of the Selling Shareholder to cover potential over-allotments (the“Over-Allotment”), which would be made available to the stabilization manager (the“Stabilization Manager”), acting for the account of the Underwriters, in the form of a securities loan. [2] Based on the mid-point of price range. [3] Defined as net financial debt divided by adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended 30 June 2024. [4] 100% of HPG shares locked up for 6 months, 95% for 12 months, 90% for 24 months from the listing date. [5] Defined as net result for the period before gains/losses from the acquisition/disposal of business/investments, amortisation/depreciation and impairment on acquisition related assets (net of taxes) and exceptional items.

