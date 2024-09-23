Top Things Americans Argue About With Their In-Laws

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Talker Staff

The average American clashes with their in-laws once a month, with 16% saying they do so even more, according to new research.

An exclusive survey conducted for Newsweek by Talker Research revealed that is the number one argued about topic between Americans and their in-laws survey, conducted between August 27 and 29, sampled 1,000 Americans and found that 31% of respondents said they argued with their in-laws about politics, exceeding other contentious issues like lifestyle choices (22%) and disputes about a partner (21%).

Money (19%), parenting decisions (18%) and cultural issues (14%) were other common arguments, with home-related issues (13%) and gender or sexuality (3%) also coming up from time to time.

Because of this, 27% of the panel reported that they would not enjoy a weekend with the in-laws and one-third (33%) would refuse to take a vacation with them.

On top of that, only one in ten (10%) would be happy with their in-laws looking after their children, over their own parents.

Licensed psychotherapist Tara Arutunian, who is based in New York state, shared her thoughts on the survey results.

"Identification with political ideals often represents a deep sense of how we view ourselves and the way society should work. These rights and wrongs are usually oversimplified and lack nuance, leading to disagreements," she told Newsweek.

As for why these arguments are likely to crop up, Arutunian pointed to generational differences. But, above all, she suggested that political arguments are not likely to change opinions with a shouting match over the dinner table.

"In-laws may view themselves as more seasoned and knowledgeable than younger generations," Arutunian said. "And younger generations may feel their in-laws just don't understand the modern world. This type of impasse is not likely to shift, so agreeing to disagree and sidestepping future conversations will likely bring about more harmony in relationships."

Top 5 subjects Americans argue about with their in-laws



Politics - 31%

Lifestyle choices - 22%

Disputes about their partner - 21%

Money - 19% Parenting decisions - 18%

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 1,000 general population Americans was commissioned by Newsweek between August 27 and 29. It was conducted by market research company Talker Research, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research.