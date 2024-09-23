Virgin Atlantic Turns To FLYR For Ancillary Revenue Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Using FLYR's AI-powered Ancillary Revenue Management, Virgin Atlantic has experienced more than a 10 percent uplift in seating revenues, while putting first with optimal seat pricing and zoning

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYR , the company that unlocks freedom to innovate for the airline industry, today announced that Virgin Atlantic , Britain's only Five Star Global Airline, is using FLYR Ancillary Revenue Management to automate and optimize revenue for seating. Virgin Atlantic has been leveraging FLYR for the last 18 months, establishing a dynamic pricing model that responds to a range of variables including route, seat zone, and traveler demand – increasing conversion rates and customer satisfaction.



A leading airline with customer experience at its core, Virgin Atlantic has been an innovator since its founding in 1984. Back then, Virgin Atlantic was a tiny airline with big aspirations to shake things up – and they have done just that every step of the way. Holding the imagination of the traveling public, Virgin Atlantic is always seeking new ways to elevate and optimize the travel experience for its fleet that serves 30-plus destinations across 4 continents, and more than 5 million annual passengers.

Realizing that the opportunities to innovate start long before check-in, Virgin Atlantic began searching for a solution to optimize ancillary revenue for seating. With limited data on variably-priced ancillary purchases and a range of aircraft and cabin configurations, Virgin Atlantic needed a flexible, data-driven solution that could optimize seat pricing and availability, while ensuring a seamless and personalized experience for every passenger.

Virgin Atlantic turned to FLYR to automate and optimize ancillary revenue for seating using deep learning, an advanced form of artificial intelligence. Virgin Atlantic has experienced more than 10 percent uplift in seating revenue with FLYR's dynamic, AI-based optimization for seats.

“Providing the best experience possible for our passengers is core to everything we do at Virgin Atlantic,” said Juha Jarvinen, CCO, Virgin Atlantic.“We are ecstatic with the revenue uplift we have seen using FLYR already, in addition to the optimized offerings and experience we continue to provide for our passengers.”

Insights from FLYR have allowed Virgin Atlantic to better understand the customer seat needs for each route, as well as the interdependencies between seats, ticket prices, and other ancillaries. With FLYR's comprehensive Ancillary Revenue Management, Virgin Atlantic now has the flexible solution needed to optimize the passenger experience.

“At the heart of our partnership with FLYR is a shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. We've appreciated their forward-thinking, data-driven approach to ancillary revenue management and total offer optimization over the last 18 months. Going from a static pricing system to a dynamic, near-automatic one that is powered by machine learning feels like a leap into the future, and we're excited to explore what else is possible with FLYR,” said Dominic Kennedy, SVP, Revenue Management, Distribution and Holidays, Virgin Atlantic.

“Our collaboration with Virgin Atlantic has been immensely rewarding and is a testament to the value that FLYR can unlock,” said Alex Mans, Founder and CEO, FLYR.“Virgin Atlantic has always been intent on innovation, and we're excited to have helped them gain another competitive edge by offering a dynamic, AI-based pricing strategy for ancillary products and services. We're thrilled with the results Virgin Atlantic is already experiencing with Ancillary Revenue Management and look forward to continuing to innovate together.”

About FLYR

FLYR is a technology company that unlocks freedom to innovate for the travel industry – eliminating legacy constraints to enable real-time decision making and create the experiences travelers seek. Cloud native, FLYR leverages technologies including deep learning, an advanced form of AI. FLYR is helping airlines and hospitality businesses around the globe improve revenue performance, reduce cost, and modernize their e-commerce experience. Learn more at flyr.com.

About Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 1984, with innovation and amazing customer service at its core. In 2023, Virgin Atlantic was voted Britain's only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for the seventh year running in the Official Airline Ratings. Headquartered in London, it employs 8,500 people worldwide, flying customers to 30 destinations across four continents throughout the year.

Alongside shareholder and Joint Venture partner Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic operates a leading transatlantic network, with onward connections to over 200 cities around the world. In February 2020, Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic launched an expanded Joint Venture, offering a comprehensive route network, convenient flight schedules, competitive fares and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem miles across all carriers. Virgin Atlantic joined SkyTeam in March 2023 as the global airline alliance's first and only UK member airline, enhancing the alliance's transatlantic network and services to and from Heathrow and Manchester Airport.

Virgin Atlantic has been pioneering sustainability leadership for more than 15 years, committing to Net Zero by 2050 and continuous action that reduces environmental impact. The airline operates one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the skies, with an average age under seven years. In March 2024, Virgin Atlantic welcomed Wendy Darling, the 11th delivery of 12 A350s, and Ruby Rebel, the 5th of 16 A330-900neos to the fleet, continuing its transformation towards 100% next generation aircraft by 2028. In November 2023, the airline led a consortium to deliver the world's first flight across the Atlantic on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), demonstrating that 100% SAF can be used safely as a drop in fuel in existing infrastructure, engines and airframes. The need to scale production is imperative and Virgin Atlantic is committed to radical collaboration across the energy chain to support commercialisation ahead of 2030. For more information visit or via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @virginatlantic.

