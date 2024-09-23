Commodities transit through Iran's roadways increases 73 percent in 5 months annually

(MENAFN) The transit of commodities through Iran's roadways has seen a remarkable increase of 73 percent in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21) compared to the same period last year, according to a report from the Road and Urban Development Ministry. This surge suggests a positive shift in the economic landscape and a rise in commercial activities within the road transport sector. Earlier reports had already indicated a 70 percent increase in commodity transit during the first quarter of the calendar year, which translates to 4.5 million tons of goods transiting through Iran’s roads from March 20 to June 20.



This upward trend in transit figures is indicative of growing interest from governments, traders, and transport operators from neighboring and regional countries, as well as beyond, in Iran's logistics capabilities. The Iranian government has adopted a transformational approach to transit as a strategic priority, focusing on strengthening economic relations with its neighbors. The “Iran Way” initiative, introduced by the current government, allows neighboring nations to utilize Iran as a vital route for accessing international waters, thereby enhancing regional connectivity.



Former Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash highlighted that the “Iran Way” initiative serves as a gateway to Iran's abundant transit opportunities. This effort aligns with the previously reported statistic that 10.8 million tons of commodities were transited through Iran in the Iranian calendar year 1401, which ended on March 20, 2023. Given Iran's strategic geographic position along several crucial international corridors, the country is well-placed to enhance its role in regional trade and transit.



To capitalize on its advantageous location, Iran must continue to focus on infrastructure development, streamline transit times, and reduce costs for crossing its territory. By emphasizing these areas and leveraging its geographical benefits, Iran can facilitate the growth of its transit sector and achieve desired economic development outcomes. With careful planning and implementation of its development strategies, Iran can significantly enhance its status as a key player in regional and international trade logistics.

MENAFN23092024000045015839ID1108702816